Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival
The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City Garden Club: Preparing for winter holidays
For the past 30 years the Floral City Garden Club has been dedicated to decorating the village for the holidays. And for the past 20 of those years, they have turned to large, red, velvet-type bows and greenery to carry out the holiday theme. Each of those century-old oak trees...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates are coming to Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — An invasion will soon be coming to Cedar Key. That is – a pirate invasion. The seventh annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion is set to take place this weekend, as the event makes its anticipated return Friday-Sunday following a three-year pause. Put together by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Feeling crabby?
The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
Citrus County Chronicle
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers, Lecanto look for historic victories
Seven Rivers Christian looks to advance to a state title game, while Lecanto is out to earn a school-record eighth victory and lock down a district title this Friday, as the Lecanto schools are the lone county football teams still playing in week 11. Legacy Charter (5-3) at Seven Rivers...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trenton Middle High School celebrates Homecoming
Trenton Middle High School celebrated its Homecoming throughout last week with plenty of activities. Just a few of these included: Spirit week with dress themes for each day, Tiger Growl, a Homecoming parade and Homecoming game. Below are the winners from several of the Homecoming competitions that took place:. High...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday. We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles shock Warriors, 34-33
LECANTO — This one will sting for a long time. The Seven Rivers Christian football team was in complete control of Friday night’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff semifinal contest at Warrior Park, leading 33-6 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. But Legacy Charter scored 28 unanswered points and shut down the Warriors the rest of the way for a stunning 34-33 comeback victory to advance to next Saturday’s 5A state championship game in Lakeland.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers fall at Springstead
The Lecanto football team dropped its final game of the regular season Friday night at Springstead, 14-0, in a battle between two outstanding defensive squads. The Eagles finished the regular season 9-1, while the Panthers fell to 7-3. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time for new blood on School Board
As a past Citrus County School Board member, I can attest, mediocrity hinders our School Board from taking ownership for our children’s academic mastery, emotional intelligence and social/emotional needs. By not fully envisioning and creating an environment where students, families, teachers, staff and our communities can thrive, mediocrity limits...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness loosens downtown, outdoor alcohol rules
The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dr. Dusty Rose opens practice in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — When Dr. Bob Mount decided to sell his practice after 38 years of dentistry in Chiefland, his greatest concern was finding a successor who shared his values. “I hate to give it up, but I had to,” Mount said. “You know, eventually you have to give it up. My goal when I was in dental school was to retire at 55. But I just didn’t want to. I love what I do, and I’ve taken so much community education over the years, and it’s just kept me so inspired.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Occupants of a Beverly Hills home fire escape escape blaze
A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed. According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire...
Citrus County Chronicle
T J E Seafood
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors
To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
WILLISTON — It felt a little like deja vu Tuesday night inside the Devils' Den. The top-seeded Williston Red Devils fell behind (2-0) early on in the Region 4-1A girls' volleyball Final to the No. 3 Glades Day Gators. It was a repeat of what had occurred Friday night...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Comments / 0