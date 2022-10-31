CHIEFLAND — When Dr. Bob Mount decided to sell his practice after 38 years of dentistry in Chiefland, his greatest concern was finding a successor who shared his values. “I hate to give it up, but I had to,” Mount said. “You know, eventually you have to give it up. My goal when I was in dental school was to retire at 55. But I just didn’t want to. I love what I do, and I’ve taken so much community education over the years, and it’s just kept me so inspired.”

CHIEFLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO