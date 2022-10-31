Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
Raja Bell addressed the impact Kyrie Irving's latest controversy might have on the Nets.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
Dolphins trade for 49ers’ Jeff Wilson, running back depth after sending Edmonds to Broncos
The Dolphins have agreed to a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson pending a physical, the team announced Tuesday, adding backfield depth after sending Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in the deal that brought Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami.
NBC Sports
Steph, Warriors' starters elite despite poor record, stats show
The Warriors have a few things to sort out, such as their troublesome defense, if they are to turn their 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season around. However, the starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is, by many metrics, still the cream of the crop in the NBA.
Kawhi Leonard out Wednesday, Sunday due to right knee injury
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for two more games, with the team deciding that the veteran forward won’t travel to Houston and San Antonio for games on Wednesday and Sunday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Leonard, who continues to deal with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee, has already missed Los Angeles’ last four games.
Father-son football journey coming to an end
Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
76ers' Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game against the Wizards on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid has the flu. As Pompey notes, Embiid also missed Friday’s game against Toronto with right knee...
Hoops Rumors
