Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status

It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
Steph, Warriors' starters elite despite poor record, stats show

The Warriors have a few things to sort out, such as their troublesome defense, if they are to turn their 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season around. However, the starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is, by many metrics, still the cream of the crop in the NBA.
Kawhi Leonard out Wednesday, Sunday due to right knee injury

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for two more games, with the team deciding that the veteran forward won’t travel to Houston and San Antonio for games on Wednesday and Sunday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Leonard, who continues to deal with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee, has already missed Los Angeles’ last four games.
Father-son football journey coming to an end

Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
