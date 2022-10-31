Read full article on original website
somerset106.com
UPDATE: Police Release Identity Of Those Killed In Deadly Pulaski County Crash
More information released after two people are killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area. A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by 41-year-old Aaron R. Singleton. Deputies said Rose was going north on US-27, and Singleton was turning toward the southbound lane of US-27. Aaron Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of the Nissan Rogue, 39-year-old Ashley Singleton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Ronald Rose was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
WKYT 27
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
somerset106.com
First Responders And Community Pay Respects To London Police Officer Killed In Crash
Hundreds of first responders and community members paid their respects to Officer Logan Medlock Thursday evening. Medlock was killed early Sunday morning when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his police cruiser. A visitation service was held at Corinth Baptist Church in London. Funeral services are to be held Friday afternoon. First responders from across the country came to Eastern Kentucky to honor his life. Medlock worked several years as a police officer, but he was also a volunteer firefighter, and he worked at the Laurel County Jail.
q95fm.net
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
spectrumnews1.com
22-year-old Desman LaDuke died after the incident on October 22
Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the Nicholasville Police Department that same day. LaDuke’s family said Desman would bring a smile on the face of anyone having a bad day. Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the...
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash
q95fm.net
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On DUI Charges Following High-Speed Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested Dustin Wayne Valentine age 38 of London early Tuesday morning November 1, 2022 at approximately 1:05 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the city limits of London off South US 25 after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at apartments off KY 229 in London.
wymt.com
Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county. In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter. KSP and other...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.
z93country.com
Bomb Threat Reported Tuesday at the High School
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
