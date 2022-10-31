Read full article on original website
If everyone is verified, no one is verified
Twitter has been good to me. It’s a direct line to readers, a shared workspace for writers and creators, an audience that gets my snark – it’s also part of my professional origin story. But the bird is hurting, and that hurts to see. I can explain.
Creeps are still trying to stalk people with AirTags, but Apple’s safety measures are working
Earlier this year, Apple introduced new features to prevent people from using AirTag to stalking others. Unfortunately, this was not enough to stop situations like this, but they have become less frequent and much easier to spot. This time, a mother reported that a stalker put an AirTag on her daughter’s stroller.
Apple TV app now hides ‘Up Next’ row, making it harder to find what you want to watch
The Apple TV app is taking a page out of the playbook of other streaming services and pushing “Featured” content over the more useful “Up Next” aggregation. With a change rolling out starting today, the first thing you’ll see when you open the TV app is a dedicated row for “Featured” content…
9to5Mac Happy Hour 406: No more new Macs this year, 16-inch iPad rumors, iCloud web app redesign
Following some insightful comments on Apple earnings, the consensus now is to not expect any new M2 Macs to arrive before the end of the year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss 16-inch iPad rumors for 2023, the possibility of solid state volume buttons for iPhone 15, Apple surprises us all with a major revamp to iCloud.com, and — finally — Elon Musk has acquired Twitter.
Researchers show off iPhone and iPad brain-control tech in accessibility breakthrough
Apple’s platforms have long been praised for their dedication to industry-leading accessibility features. Apple itself does an excellent job in this regard, but there’s also an entire industry of other companies and researchers developing innovative new ways to use iPhone and iPad for improved accessibility. A new story...
Affinity teases major update set to bring ‘everything you want in a creative suite’
Serif, makers of the popular Affinity creative suite has shared that it has “something big” coming on November 9. What it’s calling “the next level creative experience” is set to see the Affinity apps redesigned and refined with hundreds of enhancements and “incredible new features” including something Affinity customers have been asking for.
Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses raising health awareness with iPhone and Apple Watch
The Web Summit 2022 conference is now taking place in Lisbon with many guest speakers, including executives from Apple. One of them is the company’s vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, who discussed how Apple has been raising health awareness with the help of products like the Apple Watch and iPhone.
PSA: It’s not just you, iCloud Mail is currently down
If you’re experiencing any problems when trying to access iCloud Mail, you’re not alone. Apple’s email service is currently down for many users, while others can still access it but with considerable slowdowns. iCloud Mail is down. Apple has already acknowledged the outage on its System Status...
Meta announces updates on NFT and other new features coming to Instagram and Facebook
Meta on Wednesday announced new features coming soon to Facebook and Instagram that will enhance the experience for creators using both platforms. This includes updates on NFT, Instagram subscriptions, and Facebook Stars. The news comes as the company holds its Creator Week conference with in-person events around the world. NFT...
How to reset your MacBook or Mac desktop before selling or giving it away
If you’re ready to sell, trade in, or give away your Mac or wipe it for another reason there are different steps to the process depending on what Mac you have and what version of macOS you’re on. Notably, macOS Ventura and Monterey include a handy modern erase option like iOS. Read on for how to reset MacBooks and Mac desktops.
Apple TV 4K is solving the ‘Match Content’ screen blackout problem with a new tvOS update
The first reviews of the new Apple TV 4K were published this morning with an overwhelmingly positive consensus. One interesting tidbit revealed in these reviews is that the Apple TV 4K has another trick up its sleeve coming with a future software update: better support for variable refresh rates. According...
First MagSafe car vent mount with full 15W iPhone charging debuts for $100
Belkin is out with its latest iPhone accessory today, the Boost Up Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe. Belkin touts this is the first car vent mount charger for iPhone on the market to deliver official MagSafe 15W fast wireless charging. Belkin launched the new MagSafe iPhone charging mount...
Cricket Wireless launches two-week free eSIM trials on iPhone to entice switchers
Adding to the list of carriers that are making it seamless to start a test drive, Cricket Wireless is now offering potential customers the ability to start a free and instant eSIM trial on iPhone. Read on for all the details. Cricket Wireless – which is owned by AT&T and...
Apple TV+ promotes new Selena Gomez documentary with two-month free subscription
Earlier this year, Apple TV+ announced the release of the new documentary film “My Mind & Me” featuring popular actress and singer Selena Gomez. As the documentary will be available for streaming starting November 4, the company is now promoting the premiere of the film with a two-month Apple TV+ subscription for free.
‘Rewind AI’ records everything you do on your Mac so you can refresh your memory
We do a lot on our computers every day, and although apps like web browsers let you keep track of your browsing history, there’s no easy way to go back in time to check on something you’ve worked on – until now. Rewind AI has announced a new app that records everything you do on your Mac, so you can refresh your memory any time you want.
Netflix Basic with Ads tier still missing a lot of content, just 24 hours from launch
The Netflix Basic with Ads subscription tier launches tomorrow, after the company brought forward its plans to pre-empt a similar plan by Disney. However, the ad-supported tier needs fresh agreements with content owners, and a report today says that five big studios aren’t yet on board …. Background. It’s...
How to enhance Apple Pencil (first-gen) with a standard pen clip for carrying and stabilizing
Update to this article from 2015 for 2022: This story was originally published a month after the original Apple Pencil was released in 2015. Three years later, Apple redesigned the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Apple Pencil 2 was less slippery, paired and charged magnetically, and generally just better in every way possible.
Samsung reportedly expects Apple to introduce a foldable tablet in 2024
While companies like Samsung have been increasingly investing in foldable devices, Apple is yet to announce any products in this category. There’s no sign that the Cupertino-based company will announce a foldable phone in the short term, but Samsung reportedly expects Apple to introduce a foldable tablet by 2024.
Apple TV 4K officially launches; delays and shortages impacting availability
Following its official announcement last month, the new Apple TV 4K is now available for purchase in Apple Stores and from third-party retailers. Additionally, the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Some early shortages and delays, however, appear to be causing issues for some hopeful Apple TV 4K customers…
Amazon adding Matter support to Echo devices next month; Philips Hue update in 2023
Today marks the official launch day of the new Matter smart home standard, a cross-platform collaboration between companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and more. A number of companies are officially jumping on board with new accessories today, including Amazon and Philips Hue. There are, however, some caveats with these announcements…
