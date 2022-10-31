Read full article on original website
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would...
UPDATE 5-Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
(Updates with new Putin comments) Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it...
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Erdogan tells Zelenskiy ability of Ukraine, Russia to sell grain critical
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
German foreign minister praises solidarity in face of Russia grain deal moves
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The global community's insistence on sticking to an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea shows how much can be achieved by ignoring Russia's attempts at blackmail, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster Welt. "Russia has once again tried to use...
Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine. A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's...
Russian 'blackmail' failed over grain deal - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without the Kremlin's involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that...
WRAPUP 9-Nuclear plant offgrid again as Russia strikes Ukraine infrastructure
(Adds details on Russian protest to Britain, comments on grain deal) Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia files protest with British ambassador over 'sabotage'. *. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. *. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. *. Russia...
UPDATE 1-Kyiv says it made no new commitments to Russia beyond terms of grain deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered deal on Saturday after...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
UPDATE 4-Russia returns to Black Sea grain deal in sudden U-turn
(Edits, adds more reaction) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal. Moscow had pulled out at the weekend, saying it could not...
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine grain export deal back on as Russia resumes participation
(Adds comment from U.N., Ukraine, Putin) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russia says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. Announced guarantees go no further than original deal. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its...
WRAPUP 12-Kyiv wary as Russian official signals new retreat in southern Ukraine
Photos show Kherson administration building without Russian flag. Ukraine warns of possible Russian trap to lure troops to advance. Kherson port was only major city captured intact since invasion. By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday...
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
(Adds detail on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant outage) Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia attacks were reported across large areas of Ukraine...
