Manteo, NC

obxtoday.com

Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9

Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes

Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Veterans Day events scheduled across the Outer Banks

The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!. If you are a...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning

Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Coast Guard rescues vessel off Cape Hatteras coast

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a disabled vessel off the coast of Cape Hatteras Tuesday morning. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a search for the vessel, and a C-130 plane found the vessel, and a lifeboat from Station Hatteras began towing the 75-foot F/V ILHA DO CORVO north.
HATTERAS, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
SUFFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk

Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners

A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
NAGS HEAD, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun

Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
POWELLS POINT, NC

