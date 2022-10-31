Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9
Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
obxtoday.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
obxtoday.com
Veterans Day events scheduled across the Outer Banks
The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!. If you are a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning
Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
WAVY News 10
Coast Guard rescues vessel off Cape Hatteras coast
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a disabled vessel off the coast of Cape Hatteras Tuesday morning. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a search for the vessel, and a C-130 plane found the vessel, and a lifeboat from Station Hatteras began towing the 75-foot F/V ILHA DO CORVO north.
obxtoday.com
American Red Cross releases November 2022 blood drive schedule for the Outer Banks
On the time it took you for read this sentence, someone in the United States needed blood. Every two seconds of every day someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatment, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more. The lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation; a single donation can save up to 3 lives.
publicradioeast.org
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
Man fatally hit by truck while riding bike in Kill Devil Hills
NORFOLK, Va. — A man riding a bike was hit and killed by a truck driver in Kill Devil Hills Monday night, police said. William Lee Miller, 59, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan on US Highway 158 northbound when he hit Adam Alexander Simon, 27. It happened around 10:11 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.
obxtoday.com
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Each year, a different national...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
WAVY News 10
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department seeks volunteer firefighters to join team
Interested in doing something rewarding for our community? You can volunteer to be a firefighter, fire support, or a civilian duty volunteer. The minimum age to volunteer is 18 and other restrictions and qualifications for various positions may apply. Training, uniforms, and everything needed will be provided. Give the Kill...
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
outerbanksvoice.com
Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners
A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
WAVY News 10
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
