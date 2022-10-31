Read full article on original website
Colonels Overwhelmed in Round One
It could not have started better, and subsequently went so far south, for Christian County on Thursday night in Owensboro. A 54-16 final, but you would not have seen that coming in the first few minutes. The Red Devils began the game with the football and as they drove down...
HS Football Playoff Preview (Includes Zach Self Interview)
After a come from behind win last week to secure a multi-win regular season for the first time since 2018, the Colonels now start anew in the playoffs. 0-0 according to interim head coach Zach Self who is feeling confident about tonight’s trip to Owensboro. His comments…. Who will...
HS Football Preview/Schedule
Tonight The Hopkinsville Tigers Begin play in the Class 4A Playoffs on the road at Franklin-Simpson. The Tigers got a big win last week with a 30 to 26 win over Paducah Tilghman. Franklin-Simpson defeated Glasgow last week to finish the regular season at 7 and 3. The Wildcats run the Wring-T offense with multiple formations. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Wing-T….
UHA Volleyball Season Recap
26-13 is certainly a record any team would be proud to have at the end of the year. 8-0 in their district, 15-4 in the region, and a region semifinal appearance. A great year. University Heights though wants more. Head Coach Faye Hendricks wants more, and believes this team can do it.
Prohm, Racer men have good night at Bank
MURRAY — Wednesday night’s exhibition game for the Murray State men’s basketball team had two significant story lines. First, it was the first time Steve Prohm had walked the sideline of the CFSB Center in his second stint as Racers head coach, following a first tenure full of success in the early to mid-2010s. Second, Prohm was getting a chance to see how the project of getting a team with only two returning players on the roster to function was progressing.
Exhibitions Galore! Results and Schedule
Lady Toppers Defeat Lindsey Wilson 84-61 in Home Exhibition. Lady Topper Hoops will walk away from its lone exhibition of the season with a win after defeating Lindsey Wilson 84-61 at home. WKU had nine Lady Toppers score, with three in double-figures, as 12 players saw action on the floor.
Exhibition Thursday Update
Kentucky Cruises Past Pikeville in Wednesday Exhibition. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points in the contest for the Cats. Kentucky used a superior size advantage, outscoring Pikeville 76-12 in the paint and outrebounding the Lady Bears 59-37. The Cats also distributed the ball well, dishing out 22 assists on 43 made baskets.
CCSB hears audit report, welcomes student board representatives
The Christian County School Board heard the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit report at Thursday’s meeting, and met the two students who will be serving as student board members. Anna Herr with Duiguid, Gentry and Associates presented the audit report and informed the board they received an ‘unmodified’ opinion on their report, which is exactly what kind of opinion one would want on their audit.
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
Obituaries Nov. 3, 2022
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones. He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he...
200 years in the making: Calloway County holding bicentennial celebration
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A lot has changed in Calloway County over the past 200 years — enough, in fact, to write a history book about it. Citizens will gather for Calloway County's historic Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 in Central Park in Murray, according to the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
RSV, flu cases up as COVID remains relatively low
While flu, RSV and other illnesses are spiking across Kentucky, COVID cases remain relatively low compared to other times in the pandemic. Governor Andy Beshear says those other illnesses have driven a large increase in pediatric hospitalizations across Kentucky. Christian, Todd and Trigg County remain green on the COVID community...
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
Hopkinsville Veterans Parade is Saturday
Hopkinsville’s annual Veterans Day Parade is coming up Saturday. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says it will leave the War Memorial Building at 10 a.m. and make the short trek to the Christian County Justice Center parking lot. Brame says they’re hoping for a big turnout of veterans...
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
Karlos Andra LaMar Thompson
(Age 33) Funeral service will be Friday November 4th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Todd County burn ban rescinded
Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield has rescinded the county’s outdoor burn ban. The order says the ban is no longer needed as recent rainfall has allowed conditions to improve. The state fall ban on outdoor burning remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination
Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
Patricia Louise Hodges Long
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday November 5th at 11am at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
