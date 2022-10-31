Read full article on original website
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Sales of Brazil's new soy crop well below last year -consultancy
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazilian soybeans are well below last year and the historical average as farmers hold on to crops in the hope of fetching better prices, according to an agribusiness consultancy on Friday. Safras & Mercado said in a statement that volumes of...
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
China customs updates list of approved Brazilian corn exporters
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a source with knowledge of the process said meant exports of Brazilian corn to China could begin. China importing corn from Brazil would be a blow to the United States, the...
Argentina wheat production seen at 14 million tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season have been cut to 14 million tonnes, down from 15.2 million tonnes previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, due to late-season frosts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright...
USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in a Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session and corn also fell.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Argentina soybean sales speed up, 71% of 2021/22 crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina, one of the country's largest oilseed exporters, sold 71% of this cycle's 44-million-tonne soybean harvest as of last week, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Argentina sold 323,100 tonnes of soybeans between Oct. 20 and 26, it said, nearly doubling...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, adds byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.
UPDATE 1-India raises ethanol purchase prices for state-run fuel retailers
NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday increased the rates at which state-run fuel retailers must buy sugarcane-based ethanol for blending by 3% to 6% effective from Dec. 1, as it tries to promote biofuel and cut imports of costly crude oil. The government said the higher prices...
Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday. While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, but the market is set for its first weekly gain since early October on...
UPDATE 1-Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
U.S. agency finds smaller oil refiners pay more for biofuel blending credits -document
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Smaller oil refiners pay more for credits to comply with U.S. biofuel blending requirements compared with larger refiners, according to a government report seen by Reuters. The report references a decision from the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency that denied smaller refiners exemptions to...
UPDATE 3-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. Palm oil output yield downtrend "alarming" -Mielke. (Adds comments on Indonesia's B40 plan) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
Russian delegation resumes work at grain deal centre - JCC
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian delegation resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, the U.N. Secretariat at the centre said. It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with...
