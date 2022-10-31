ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Chinese Workers Flee iPhone Factory Amid Zero-COVID Policy

Central China workers began fleeing one of the world’s largest iPhone assembly factories following a COVID-19 outbreak in the surrounding city of Zhengzhou. After some Foxconn factory workers were quarantined with the virus, local officials drew up plans to isolate workers who were fleeing to their hometowns. Videos circulating...
dallasexpress.com

Shell and TotalEnergies Report Record Profits

Shell and TotalEnergies, two European oil giants, have gained profits to the tune of nearly $20 billion. Total, based in Paris, posted adjusted profits of $9.9 billion. At the same time, Shell, based in London, reported a profit of $9.45 billion, the second-highest ever recorded in the company’s history.
dallasexpress.com

North Korea Threatens ‘Powerful’ Retaliation to Allied Drills

After reports of North and South Korean troops firing warning shots at each other last week, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for expanding joint military exercises with its ally from the south. In response to North Korea’s escalating weapons tests and growing nuclear threat, the U.S....
dallasexpress.com

Amid Tensions with China, U.S. to Send Bombers to Australia

The U.S. Air Force is preparing to deploy nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia amid heightened tensions with China, per MSN. The United States is reportedly building facilities dedicated to housing the nuclear-capable bombers at Tindal Airbase in Australia south of Darwin, according to Four Corners, an Australian investigative journalism program.
dallasexpress.com

Russia Suspends Grain Deal Straining World Food Supplies

Russia suspended its participation in a United Nations-brokered grain deal for an “indefinite term” after claiming that Ukraine carried out what it called a major drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol over the weekend. Ukraine has accused Russia of blackmailing and...
dallasexpress.com

Shanghai Disney Closes, Locks in Visitors

Shanghai Disney Resort announced Monday that it would close indefinitely due to an escalating COVID-19 outbreak in China, which has forced the closure of two major theme parks within a week. All visitors were directed to stay in the park until they test negative for the virus. To comply with...

