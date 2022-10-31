This image provided by Apple shows Apple CEO Tim Cook making a presentation on 5G and the new iPhone 12, which was unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. A much-hyped network upgrade called “5G” means different things to different people. To industry proponents, it’s the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, it’s the backbone technology of a future that America will wrestle with China to control. To many average people, it’s simply a mystery. (Apple via AP)

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO