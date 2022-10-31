Read full article on original website
Director of Public Safety Speaks on Missouri Blue Scholarship
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job...
MDC Reminds Non-Hunters of Safety Measures as Firearms Deer Season Nears
Non-hunters are being reminded to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons. With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening November 12th, the Missouri Department of Conservation advises non-hunters to wear bright clothing to be more visible. A bright orange vest or bandana should be placed on dogs and they should be kept leashed.
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
High-Speed Fiber Broadband Provider United Fiber Expanding into St Joseph
This image provided by Apple shows Apple CEO Tim Cook making a presentation on 5G and the new iPhone 12, which was unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. A much-hyped network upgrade called “5G” means different things to different people. To industry proponents, it’s the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, it’s the backbone technology of a future that America will wrestle with China to control. To many average people, it’s simply a mystery. (Apple via AP)
Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Releases Health Insurance Rates for 2023
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance released health insurance rates for 2023. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
MO Law Enforcement Group Opposes Recreational Marijuana Ballot Measure
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Rainbow Fentanyl is a No-Show During Halloween Celebrations
(Radio Iowa) We heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids’ trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area. “DEA...
October Survey Shows Midwest Economy Still Weak
Ernie Goss, Ph.D. Photo by Creighton University. (Radio Iowa) The monthly survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the region’s economy remains weak and improved only slightly. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey ranks the economy on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 being growth neutral.
Political Science Professor Expects November 2022 Midterms to be “Ho-Hum” in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Voters across the country are getting ready to cast ballots in next week’s mid-term elections. While there are many exciting races in various parts of the country, here in Missouri it’s looking like more of a snooze-fest, according to Doctor Terry Smith, political science professor at Columbia College:
