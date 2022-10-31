ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic

By Kate Gibson
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they could have "hard clear pieces of plastic" in them, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The recalled products were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, and may have been shipped to Costco retail locations, FSIS announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtPDi_0itAyoRA00
Frozen chicken patties recalled by Foster Farms. U.S. Department of Agriculture

The recall is classified as Class I high or medium risk, which the agency terms as having "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." There have been no confirmed injuries, "but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury," it stated.

FSIS urged consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product, which should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call Foster Farms' hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com.

The problem surfaced when the Livingston, California-based company notified FSIS that it had heard complaints from consumers about hard clear plastic in the poultry products with a best-by date of August 11, 2023, the agency noted.

The affected patties were produced on August 11 and the bags containing them have the establishment number P-33901 and lot code 3*2223 on the back, and 7527899724 under the barcode.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.There were 13 tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including two in California, one each at a market in Los Angeles' Mid-City area and a gas station in Visalia. They are each worth $790,446.Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Why the government can't always warn about potentially dangerous products

When you buy something for your home or family, the assumption is that it's probably safe.  Somebody must be testing these items and paying especially close attention to products marketed for children and infants. But the federal agency that's supposed to protect American consumers faces major obstacles before it can reveal that a product on the market is causing injuries or even deaths. It's a painful reality for Virginia resident Keenan Overton, who doted on his firstborn son, Ezra. "He was very playful, always smiling like me, curly hair," said Overton. "He loved to be held. He loved to be noticed. And he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy