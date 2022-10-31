OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge has found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. WREX-TV reports an Ogle County judge ruled Thursday in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton. Court documents showed that police responded to Safranek’s house in February 2021 and found the boy not breathing. Further investigation found he also had a ruptured liver. The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office says a trial date for Safranek has not been set.

