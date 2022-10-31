Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
Judge finds woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son
OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge has found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. WREX-TV reports an Ogle County judge ruled Thursday in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton. Court documents showed that police responded to Safranek’s house in February 2021 and found the boy not breathing. Further investigation found he also had a ruptured liver. The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office says a trial date for Safranek has not been set.
Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice hosts states working toward juvenile justice reform
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice recently hosted teams from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. The teams visited to learn about child-centered policies and best practices and protocols in juvenile justice. The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice has taken an aggressive approach, choosing to reinvest in community-based programs, educational programming, and evidence-based services for at-risk youth. The teams from Georgia and Oklahoma toured IDJJ’s youth centers in Chicago and Warrenville, with tours being partially led by youth volunteers who answered questions and offered insights into their experiences in IDJJ youth centers.
Bridges slated for repair this week in Mendota Township
MENDOTA – Two bridges in Mendota Township are slate for repairs this week in northern LaSalle County. The bridge on East 1st Road between North 45th and North 46th, and the bridge on North 44th Road between East 4th and East 5th Road are expected to be closed beginning Thursday. Work is expected to be completed by November 10th. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction sites.
Swap Shop 11/4/22
GARAGE SALE Fall and ChristmaS, today from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center, 130 W. LaSalle St., Somonauk, We have everything you need for a festive and fun holiday season. Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, linens, Outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies.
