ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

By The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Kathleen Mccall
4d ago

more democratic bull stop this insanity vote democratic governor out of office along with mayor & kim fox

Reply
14
Mopar Joe
4d ago

Illinois needs voters who actually do some research before they vote. Way too many uninformed voters.

Reply
8
Mark Jaws
4d ago

We still owe the Federal govt for the $2 billion JB borrowed.

Reply(1)
10
Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Controversial ad labels Pritzker 'racist'; retail theft ring arrested; check smoke alarms when setting clocks back

A new ad released just days before the election features recordings of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying Secretary of State Jesse White was the least offensive Black Senate candidate. Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich were discussing potential candidates to nominate to the U.S. Senate to replace Barack Obama. White is now offering his support to Pritzker and called the ad a “desperate political ad” in the waning days before the election.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan ranks poorly in public school open-enrollment study

(The Center Square) – Michigan has some catching up to do with other states when it comes to providing open enrollment opportunities for the state’s public-school students. The Reason Foundation’s latest study concludes Michigan fails in four of the five best practices used to evaluate states’ open enrollment...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana schools prioritize COVID spending on capital expenses, bonuses while test scores lag

(The Center Square) — Louisiana public schools are spending millions in COVID-19 relief funding on new classrooms, cafeteria expansions, teacher bonuses, and HVAC renovations while students continue to struggle with basic academics. Louisiana received $3.29 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief last year...
LOUISIANA STATE
Effingham Radio

Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race

Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries

(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Georgia's Kemp extends gas tax moratorium again

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an extension of the state's gas tax moratorium, saying such a move is needed because of a potential diesel fuel shortage. The extension runs through Dec. 11. Kemp also extended the locomotive fuel tax moratorium and a supply chain...
GEORGIA STATE
Magic 95.1

Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland voters to decide fate of cannabis legalization

(The Center Square) – The fate of an effort to legalize cannabis for adults over the age of 21 is in the hands of Maryland voters. With voting underway and polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, voters will decide the fate of a legislatively referred constitutional amendment with “yes” or “no” votes on Question 4.
MARYLAND STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man allegedly threatens to 'mutilate and kill' Bailey; dentist sentenced for loan fraud

Man allegedly threatens to 'mutilate and kill' Bailey. A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill him.” 21-year-old Scott Lennox is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications. According to police, Lennox left the voicemail on Oct. 28 and used his own cellphone to make the call.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy