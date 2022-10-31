ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WAPT

Voter integrity hot-button issue going into Tuesday's election

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Voter integrity is a nationwide conversation as the midterm elections approach. Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest is not worried about the issue as it relates to the historically conservative state. "In Mississippi, there are no areas that I'm concerned about, personally," Guest said Thursday. "I've...
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
WAPT

Dick Hall, longest-serving Mississippi transportation commissioner, dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in 1999 by Gov. Kirk Fordice. Hall served until December 2019, when he retired. Prior to being elected commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three...
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
WAPT

Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers worked quickly in special session to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state. Gov. Tate Reeves called the session, which was held Wednesday. WAPT News has learned that...
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
wtva.com

MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six. The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change...
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
