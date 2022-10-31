Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Around the Community: Crystal River Woman's Club show delivers the laughs
Well, hello again. It has been said that “laughter is the best medicine.” That being the case at the Crystal River Woman’s Club last Saturday at the Funny 4 Funds Comedy Show, the 100-plus who attended received a gigantic dose of laughter medicine that keeps us smiling in grateful remembrance of a lovely way to spend an evening.
thenorthsidechronicle.com
Ghosts and ghouls walk in Spring Hill Halloween Parade
The residents of Spring Hill got in the spooky mood for the holiday with their annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival on Oct. 21. Check out these highlights from the terrifying procession.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival
The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tickets on sale for Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ event
Online tickets are now available for the City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St. The event kicks off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series and features live musical performances by International Bluegrass Award winners, Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates are coming to Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — An invasion will soon be coming to Cedar Key. That is – a pirate invasion. The seventh annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion is set to take place this weekend, as the event makes its anticipated return Friday-Sunday following a three-year pause. Put together by the...
click orlando
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷
OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
Citrus County Chronicle
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed...
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
Citrus County Chronicle
Feeling crabby?
The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
Citrus County Chronicle
Trenton Middle High School celebrates Homecoming
Trenton Middle High School celebrated its Homecoming throughout last week with plenty of activities. Just a few of these included: Spirit week with dress themes for each day, Tiger Growl, a Homecoming parade and Homecoming game. Below are the winners from several of the Homecoming competitions that took place:. High...
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Occupants of a Beverly Hills home fire escape escape blaze
A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed. According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire...
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey police on hunt for stolen dinosaur
NEW PORT RICHEY — "If anyone has seen the dinosaur, please call the New Port Richey police department” is a statement you don’t see often. But police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an 8-foot-long baby velociraptor that vanished around Halloween from the Harry Schwettman Education Center on Grand and Gulf avenues.
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
ocala-news.com
Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17
Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
