Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend.
The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road near Parkside Drive when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign.
The man was hospitalized in serious condition, police reported.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8652.
