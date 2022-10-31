Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Fast start fades for Irish in state volleyball opener
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Falls City Sacred Heart fans were loud and, on their feet early on in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. The students sported a beach theme for the rematch of last year's...
News Channel Nebraska
Robert "Bob" C. Tinstman
Robert (Bob) Tinstman, 70, was born December 6, 1951, to Allen & Janet (Mitchell) Tinstman in Fairbury, NE. He grew up in Fairbury but lived most of his life in Kearney where he also worked at the University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother William & Sister-in-Law...
News Channel Nebraska
William Lillie
William “Bill” Lillie, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Hillcrest-Firethorn Nursing Home in Lincoln Wednesday evening, November 2, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1948 in Beatrice to Harlan and Bertha (Breunsbach) Lillie. Bill was a graduate of Beatrice High School and received an Associated Degree from Southeast Community College. He served his country in the United States Navy from March 10, 1967 until December 10, 1970. Bill and Judy Helmrichs were married on October 15, 1977. Bill had been employed at Rhodes Dairy and owned his own construction company. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Bill enjoyed fishing, bee keeping and mentoring new beekeepers, planting trees, protecting wildlife habitats, and playing cards.
News Channel Nebraska
Diller-Odell's volleyball season ends in state quarterfinals
The Diller-Odell Griffins volleyball season is over after a loss in the opening round of the 2022 NSAA state volleyball tournament. The fifth-seeded Griffins lost to the fourth-ranked Shelton Bulldogs who won the match 3-1 (25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27). Unforced errors in the first two sets put Diller-Odell well behind...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Exmark Manufacturing, Wilber-Clatonia Schools undertake project
WILBER - The City of Wilber and a Beatrice manufacturer have combined efforts to make park improvements at a local lake, in the city. Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice selected the project as its annual Big Rock effort...in conjunction with the Wilber Pathways to Progress Committee. Last Thursday, October 27th…the Beatrice...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting results in code 3 injury, suspects unknown
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Friday. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday in the 3000 block of N 60th St. around 12:25 p.m. OPD said they were called to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Dicey fight for Metro Sheriff heads into final hours
We've been telling you about one of the diciest races in and around Omaha this election, the fight to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of secret deals and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters...
News Channel Nebraska
Man described as a meth dealer, sent to Nebraska prison
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man described as a drug dealer was sentenced to a four-year state prison term Wednesday, in Gage County District Court. 39-year-old James Orton was ultimately convicted of drug possession and two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. He avoided drug distribution charges and a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas State University students present ideas, for elementary schools, vacant spaces
BEATRICE – Students in Architecture and Planning at Kansas State University have been working with Beatrice Public School officials to find a new use for elementary buildings that will be replaced by a single site school. The effort that began this summer has morphed into a wider look at...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha have arrested two teens in connection to an August homicide. The Omaha Police Department made the arrested for the Aug. 30 shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. OPD said the 15-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
News Channel Nebraska
Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
News Channel Nebraska
Metro Sheriff's race a fight to the finish
For weeks the race for Douglas County sheriff has been mired in controversy. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of leaked documents and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters scratching their heads as to who's right and who's wrong. In an...
News Channel Nebraska
Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
News Channel Nebraska
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150 lbs of marijuana found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a son and his mother, both from out of state, following a traffic stop where nearly 150 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found. On Thursday, around 2:51 p.m., a Lincoln Police officer, who is a member of...
Comments / 0