Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Did you know that you can put a bike rack on your motorcycle? While you’re sure to draw attention with your strange, precarious ride, you’re also sure to make it to your destination a whole lot faster. For years, gearheads have attempted to build their own racks. DIY videos pervade, and for accomplished craftsmen, the task will cost about $150 - $200 in parts. But 2x2 Cycles has streamlined the process with its straightforward, moto-mounted racks: horizontal and vertical setups are both available, and instructional videos aid installation. The company also offers setups for golf clubs, skis and grills on the back of your motorcycle, so you can easily adjust your ride as the seasons change.
Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass
Well, you don’t see that every day… Out of all the things out there in the wild, there’s not a whole lot that surprises me. My motto is pretty much to expect the unexpected when I’m out in the woods. However, every once in a while, something pops up that makes you question everything you know. This is one of those things. Elk are a cool animal that is widely renowned as one of the tastiest game meats in North […] The post Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shopping for a Vintage Amplifier? Here's Where to Start
If you're building a vintage hi-fi system, you need a vintage amplifier as well. It's a component that has admittedly gone out of stylish with modern hi-fi systems — due in large part because a lot of other components have built-in amplifiers, such stereo receivers, active speakers and digital music streamers — but it was a fixture in most traditional home systems.
How to Hunt the Best Day of the Rut No. 1: October 23
Back in September, we revealed the seven Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut, and the first day is coming up is weekend, on Sunday, October 23. In other words, it’s time to clear the calendar and start making a hunt plan. We’ll leave the first part to you, but we’ve got you covered on the second. Below is a breakdown of the buck activity you can expect to see on Sunday, as well as expert tactics for both the morning and evening hunts. The first best day of the 2023 whitetail rut will be here before you know it, so read on if you want to be ready.
Elephants at Milwaukee Zoo have smashing 'gourd' time with giant pumpkins
Elephants at the Milwaukee Zoo in Wisconsin are shown playing with giant pumpkins and eating them as part of a seasonal enrichment activity this October — see the video!
Got Leftover Pumpkins? Take them to a Farm!
Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.
Watch Five Dolphins Turn Two Squirrels Into a Watch Party
Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!
The Best Squat Racks for Pumping Up Your Home Gym
Squat racks are synonymous with strength training, serving as the temple for a number of muscle-building exercises, and for those wanting to flex their ultimate home gym setup, adding one of these rigs to your space is a smart, efficient decision. Not only can squat racks create a solid structure to rack your barbell and plates pre- and post-squat, but the included safety components can create an ideal setup for solo lifting sessions and beyond.
Goldwin’s Modular, Sustainable Puffy Series Can Replace All Your Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Goldwin's impressively sustainable new collection is built for navigating the city in colder temperatures and will keep you warm while looking cool. As technical outerwear continues to...
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off a Taser Flashlight, 30% Off Madewell Jackets & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The TASER StrikeLight 2 combines a best-in-class stun gun with a...
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash. You can say whatever you want, but a hungry bear doesn’t care! When bears can’t find enough food in their natural habitat, they venture into ours, and that is exactly what this huge New Jersey bear did in a family’s garage.
Thanksgiving Is Almost Here. It's Time to Buy a Roasting Pan
Once the calendar changes over to November, the countdown begins for the fourth Thursday of the month: Thanksgiving. The biggest cooking day of the year requires a lot of preparation and the right tools for your meal, and if you're going the traditional route, that means you're going to have to cook a turkey. And although recent years have seen an increase in alternative forms of turkey cooking, like the notorious deep-frying method or the moist-making sous vide, it's still tough to beat a classic roast turkey. And if you're going to roast a turkey, you're going to need the right cookware to do it. Namely, you'll need a turkey roasting pan with a rack.
Hydrow's Wave of Colors Launch Brings New Shades to Your Rowing Workouts
Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.
Wear These Shoes with Everything From Suits to Sweats
Described by Rothy’s as "easy to wear, hard to define," the new Monty shoe distills the brand’s trademark, old-school charm into one versatile design. Featuring an upper knit from the company’s signature thread – which, for the record, is made with a blend of recycled plastic bottles and premium merino wool – it's also equipped with an elevated crepe-inspired outsole. The Monty is a modern menswear workhorse made from lasting, sustainable materials and can be endlessly dressed up or down. As an added bonus, the shoes are 100 percent machine washable. Available now in three colorways (Vintage Brown, Mountain Grey and Timber Brown), the "lace-up alternative to brogues and derby shoes" will quickly become your new weekday work shoe, weekend go-to and errand slipper in no time. Bring The Monty home today and start styling countless new looks.
Rimowa's All-New Carry-On Suitcase Recreates the Northern Lights
Only 2 percent of the world's population lives within range of the Aurora Borealis. This area is known as the auroral zone, because it's beneath a circle (called the Aurora Borealis Oval) centered on Earth's northern magnetic pole. Solar winds carry the excess gas past our magnetic field at both poles, entering our atmosphere. The particles in the gas collide with gases in our atmosphere, activating the light show. A sort of natural neon, it draws tourists to remote Pennsylvania towns; international nature travelers to Tromso, Norway, the eye of the Aurora Borealis Oval, and brave campers to Yukon, Canada, where they're the most visible in North America.
Bean Bags Have Graduated From the Dorm Room to the Living Room
Italian furniture company Zanotta released the first bean bag chair in the late sixties. Examples of the iconic design, named the Sacco, now reside in the MoMA and Centre Pompidou, among other museums across the world. More than a mere relic of the past, however, bean bags have reemerged as...
Knickerbocker's All-New Boots Are a World-Class Collab
There's always been plenty of synergy between New York and Italy. The state houses over three million people of Italian descent, which is equal to about 13 percent of the total population. And although a lot of them call the five boroughs home, Italian culture is far-reaching; New York is home to world-class Italian restaurants, a bustling (but ever-shrinking) Little Italy and a memorable (albeit dwindling) history of, shall we say, well-connected families.
These New Coros Running Watches Pack Serious Upgrades
GPS watches are as common in the running world as a solid pair of shoes or comfortable split shorts. With mapping technology to keep us, well, on the right path, and multiple sensors to measure our heart rate, pace and more, these digital juggernauts continue to bridge the gap between tech and training, all for the sake of improved performance.
Watching A Black Bear Fight Off Bees In Its Pursuit Of Honey Is Exactly How I Imagined It
This is hilarious, a story as old as time itself… the bear who loves some honey. It is truly candy for these food craving animals. Imagine, you wonder the woods day in and day out and then come across a bounty of sweet sweet honey. It would be heaven to a bear.
