Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!

6 DAYS AGO