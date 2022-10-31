Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Just in time for holiday shopping, Google is updating the Gmail app with a package tracker. The new feature removes the need to check in with third-party apps – Gmail itself will scan for tracking numbers and display a ‘shipping status’ bar at the top of the message. Over time, Google also hopes to crystallize a "delay" alert that will flag shipping issues, perhaps before the sender's own delay notification is sent. Google hopes to roll the feature out in the coming week, though the service will remain strictly "opt-in."
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
How One Clever Company Mastered the Milk Crate
No storage container, bin or box is as universal as the milk crate. The open-sided, super-sturdy plastic cubes were invented by the dairy industry as a lighter, more durable and easier-to-produce successor to the wooden cases and bottle totes previously used to transport milk and cream. But the general public was quick to pick up on a solution so practical (and easy to steal). Now milk crates are better known for a much wider range of applications as storage for records, pieces of DIY shelving, car organizers, bike baskets, closet catchalls and more.
Luxury Gifts for the Coffee Lover
Coffee is magical. Even that one-dollar gas station Joe can do wonders in a pinch. And good coffee can turn around an entire day. Great coffee, however, can give you superpowers – or at least a warming, calming respite from the grind. JURA's luxurious machines bring sophistication, versatility and comfort to your home, so you'll always have simple, on-demand access to great coffee of any kind – no matter how complicated. If you're shopping for a coffee lover (yes, you count too), we've rounded up luxury gifts that'll keep the magic brewing.
Hydrow's Wave of Colors Launch Brings New Shades to Your Rowing Workouts
Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.
Rimowa's All-New Carry-On Suitcase Recreates the Northern Lights
Only 2 percent of the world's population lives within range of the Aurora Borealis. This area is known as the auroral zone, because it's beneath a circle (called the Aurora Borealis Oval) centered on Earth's northern magnetic pole. Solar winds carry the excess gas past our magnetic field at both poles, entering our atmosphere. The particles in the gas collide with gases in our atmosphere, activating the light show. A sort of natural neon, it draws tourists to remote Pennsylvania towns; international nature travelers to Tromso, Norway, the eye of the Aurora Borealis Oval, and brave campers to Yukon, Canada, where they're the most visible in North America.
Goldwin’s Modular, Sustainable Puffy Series Can Replace All Your Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Goldwin's impressively sustainable new collection is built for navigating the city in colder temperatures and will keep you warm while looking cool. As technical outerwear continues to...
Wear These Shoes with Everything From Suits to Sweats
Described by Rothy’s as "easy to wear, hard to define," the new Monty shoe distills the brand’s trademark, old-school charm into one versatile design. Featuring an upper knit from the company’s signature thread – which, for the record, is made with a blend of recycled plastic bottles and premium merino wool – it's also equipped with an elevated crepe-inspired outsole. The Monty is a modern menswear workhorse made from lasting, sustainable materials and can be endlessly dressed up or down. As an added bonus, the shoes are 100 percent machine washable. Available now in three colorways (Vintage Brown, Mountain Grey and Timber Brown), the "lace-up alternative to brogues and derby shoes" will quickly become your new weekday work shoe, weekend go-to and errand slipper in no time. Bring The Monty home today and start styling countless new looks.
Shred Longer In This 3-in-1 Snowboard Jacket
Whitespace’s 3L Performance 3-in-1 Sherpa Jacket is built to take you from the slope straight to the Aprés-Ski. Designed around the changing conditions that come with resort life, the jacket makes it easy to simply shed a layer when it comes time to head inside. Of course, the outermost shell is fully waterproof – yet breathable – to ensure you can count on full protection no matter the conditions. From there, a removable liner jacket uses high-loft sherpa fleece to keep you extra cozy. A fleece-lined chin guard prevents any painful chafing from the wind and a helmet-compatible hood makes it easy to lock in and hit the hill. Throughout the jacket, a series of pockets help keep your small essentials organized. So if you’re looking for a reliable, do-it-all jacket, bring home the Whitespace 3L Performance Sherpa jacket today.
The Secret to Better Skin Is Hiding in Your Kitchen
Adding more oil to your face might sound counterintuitive, especially if you're excessively oily. We've learned to associate oiliness with pubescence, when teenagers get greasy, incubate breakouts and, well, smell. But oil is actually good for the skin, especially if applied correctly. Just ask Wonder Valley founders Jay and Alison...
Shopping for a Vintage Amplifier? Here's Where to Start
If you're building a vintage hi-fi system, you need a vintage amplifier as well. It's a component that has admittedly gone out of stylish with modern hi-fi systems — due in large part because a lot of other components have built-in amplifiers, such stereo receivers, active speakers and digital music streamers — but it was a fixture in most traditional home systems.
6 Warming Scents to Wear This Winter
When it’s cold out, fire promises respite. It’s a tool humans have turned to for millions of years to heat our homes, cook our meals and spark our senses. We let its aroma linger, watch its flames unfurl and listen as its embers crack. What to Know About...
MoonSwatch Vs. CasiOak: Which Is the Better Affordable Hype Watch?
Having legit wrist game doesn't have to mean Rolexes, iced-out Royal Oaks or Nautili. Some of the most highly hyped and sought-after recent watches can cost under $300 — and none are more worthy of the celebrity than the collaborative Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch and the Casio G-Shock 2100 series, commonly known as the "CasiOak." For a fraction of luxury watch prices, these will get respect even from the snobbiest of horological snobs.
Knickerbocker's All-New Boots Are a World-Class Collab
There's always been plenty of synergy between New York and Italy. The state houses over three million people of Italian descent, which is equal to about 13 percent of the total population. And although a lot of them call the five boroughs home, Italian culture is far-reaching; New York is home to world-class Italian restaurants, a bustling (but ever-shrinking) Little Italy and a memorable (albeit dwindling) history of, shall we say, well-connected families.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Just in time for holiday shopping, photo search has come to the world of small buying! Etsy announced that iOS users can now use images to discover products across its entire site. With so many unique items available, this new feature has the potential to make it even easier to find special gifts and products from independent artisans. From seeking out items of a specific color, to unique shapes, or even distinct design functionality, this feature can finally capture what words can not. The camera icon will be available in the search bar and photos can be taken in the moment or uploaded from the camera roll. While the search option is currently in beta testing, it is available to all iOS app users and pending positive results, the Etsy team hopes to roll the feature out to Android users soon.
These New Coros Running Watches Pack Serious Upgrades
GPS watches are as common in the running world as a solid pair of shoes or comfortable split shorts. With mapping technology to keep us, well, on the right path, and multiple sensors to measure our heart rate, pace and more, these digital juggernauts continue to bridge the gap between tech and training, all for the sake of improved performance.
The Reebok Nano X2 Froning Edition Is Primed for CrossFit Competition
There are few CrossFit athletes as cemented in success as Rich Froning Jr. The "Fittest Man in History" has won multiple individual and team titles in the sport, so it's safe to say he's comfortable in a leader's jersey. Froning's success is not a tale of sheer luck, however. The...
Bean Bags Have Graduated From the Dorm Room to the Living Room
Italian furniture company Zanotta released the first bean bag chair in the late sixties. Examples of the iconic design, named the Sacco, now reside in the MoMA and Centre Pompidou, among other museums across the world. More than a mere relic of the past, however, bean bags have reemerged as...
Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping How We Shop
It sounds odd, but some folks are much better at Googling than others. They find the link first, whether it's tickets for a show, a niche answer to a trivia question or a pair of shoes you've lusted for since you saw them on TV. They've been raised by search engines, but they aren't intimidated by the vastness of an open-ended search. They're master keyword manipulators.
Hate Getting Cold Feet? Try Heat Holders’ Warmest Thermal Socks
Everyone gets cold feet every now and then, but here's one deal that's very much worth the commitment. As temps drop, if your plans involve the outdoors, count on Heat Holders to always have your back – you know, figuratively. Heat Holders, purveyors of the "warmest thermal socks" on the market, is offering readers an exclusive 20 percent off its entire site through November 30.
