Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000
CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
Mother warns of rising RSV after baby airlifted to Birmingham hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Cases of RSV are surging around the country, and a North Alabama mother wants to warn parents about the rapid rise in hospitals across the state after her daughter came down with the virus. Clarissa Wing’s one-year-old Amelia caught RSV in October, and at first Clarissa and her husband thought her […]
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
wvtm13.com
Cullman community mourns husband and father who is brain dead from neurological issues after heart and lung transplants
How can we encourage his wife and his three young sons, and convince them that he will soon be at peace?. Breathing again, walking again, smiling and as usual, making a difference?. Let’s all send condolences to the family of Cullman, Alabama’s, Jason McCollum, as I am so sorry to...
Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
wbrc.com
How to prepare for Black Friday shopping deals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that we are in the month of November, it might be a good idea to start planning your Black Friday shopping. An expert is trying make sure we don’t end up empty handed, and to do that, we need a plan and a budget.
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
wbrc.com
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
Proposed Family Fun Center excites 5 Points West Community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family fun for all right here in Birmingham- that’s the driving force behind Mayor Woodfin’s proposal for a new family fun center in west Birmingham. Neighborhood leaders say they are excited for what this could mean to the area. Community president of 5 Points West, Dora Sims, says thoughts of a […]
Christmas at the Falls Makes the Perfect Holiday Road Trip
Growing up in Etowah County, Christmas at the Falls has been a holiday tradition for most of my life – even during my college years. This year with it being my son Oliver’s first Christmas, we knew we had to make the hour and a half drive to Noccalula Falls in Gadsden to continue the tradition.
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Witnesses, clues sought in Christmas 2017 shooting deaths of couple inside Ensley home
It was the day after Christmas five years ago that a husband and wife were found shot to death inside their Ensley home, yet the killer or killers still remain free. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a neighbor called 911 to report someone shot.
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
After 16 years on the job, Calvin the Sign Guy still sparking smiles on Homewood’s Green Springs Highway
WSFA
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
