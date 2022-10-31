ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000

CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
CALERA, AL
Bham Now

Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December

Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How to prepare for Black Friday shopping deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that we are in the month of November, it might be a good idea to start planning your Black Friday shopping. An expert is trying make sure we don’t end up empty handed, and to do that, we need a plan and a budget.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Proposed Family Fun Center excites 5 Points West Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family fun for all right here in Birmingham- that’s the driving force behind Mayor Woodfin’s proposal for a new family fun center in west Birmingham. Neighborhood leaders say they are excited for what this could mean to the area. Community president of 5 Points West, Dora Sims, says thoughts of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Literary Hub

Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

JCSO: Body found inside burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

