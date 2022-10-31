ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies

The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers

Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
SB Nation

Astros throw combined no-hitter in Game 4 of World Series

After getting crushed in Game 3 of the World Series and falling behind in the series, the Astros would’ve been hoping to make a big response in Game 4. It’s safe to say they did so. Led by starter Cristian Javier, the Astros’ pitching combined to throw a...
theScore

'Holy shit': MLBers share their pinch-me moments

TORONTO - Sixteen years later, Justin Verlander still lights up thinking about the moment. It was 2006, in Oakland. Verlander, only 23, was cutting his teeth in the majors, trying to live out his dream. He was on the mound at the Coliseum when future Hall of Famer Frank Thomas stepped into the box.
