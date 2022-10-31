Read full article on original website
Fox 59
TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
Fox 59
Nominate Indy’s Best burger
When you have a craving for a juicy, tasty burger, where do you turn to in Greater Indianapolis?. You may prefer the crispy edges of a smashburger or a thick burger piled high with veggies and condiments. Either way, we’re with you!. Nominate Indy’s Best burger below. We’re accepting...
Fox 59
Christmas Gift & Hobby Show Contest
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, Marketplace Events. (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee
Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. To visit Brown Skin Coffee’s Facebook page, click here.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Women’s Choir Fall Concert Nov. 12 & 13th
Celebrate your growth and stretch your branches with the Indianapolis Women’s Chorus next weekend during their seasonal performance. Their fall concert will explore the powerful symbolism of trees through song. Artistic Director Meagan Johnson and several members of the chorus joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek.
Fox 59
Holiday Head Start: Holiday Preview Sip & Shop at Carmel City Center Saturday, Nov. 5th
With Halloween over and Thanksgiving just around the corner it’s not too early to get a jump start on your holiday gift shopping, and we’ve got an event that may be a good one to attend. It’s the Holiday Preview Sip and Shop at Carmel City Center this Saturday, November 5th.Jimia Smith and Lindsay Johnson with the Carmel City Center joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the upcoming event.
Fox 59
Free dance class Saturday for women 30 and older
INDIANAPOLIS — Karsia Slaughter has been a dance instructor all her life, but when she wanted to get back into dancing herself, she couldn’t find a class that felt right for her age group. “So I thought, why not create one?” Slaughter, owner of Volume Performance Center (VPC)...
Fox 59
Musician who nearly died in fiery crash writes book to share hope
INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Kinney nearly lost his life 20 years ago in a fiery car crash. He was driving behind a friend, who glanced in the rearview mirror to see Kinney’s truck veer off the road, through a hollow tree and into a telephone pole, bursting into flames.
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
Fox 59
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks one-on-one about Delphi murder case
Carter sat down with FOX 59's Max Lewis to talk about the Delphi murder case. While he couldn't talk specifics, he says it's the most complex case he's ever seen. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks …. Carter sat down with FOX 59's Max Lewis to talk about the...
Fox 59
Knozone Action Day declared for “unhealthy fine particulate matter levels”
INDIANAPOLIS – A Knozone Action Day and Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Marion County only for the rest of today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, due to “unhealthy fine particulate matter levels”. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) made this recommendation due to concerns...
Fox 59
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
Fox 59
Temperature, rainfall records hold, warm day ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the well above-average temperatures expected this afternoon, we won’t break any records here in Indy for this date. Our record-high temperature was set back just 6 years ago. Record high temperature: 78° (2016) Record low temperature: 16° (1951) Record rainfall: 3.86″ (1936)
Fox 59
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue, rain coming
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with patchy to dense fog. The rest of the day will feature warm conditions and sunshine. Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week. Sunshine, warm Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the...
Fox 59
Tracking weekend rain chances, mild again next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with a few clouds. Clouds are moving in ahead of our rain chances coming this weekend. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, very unseasonably warm for this time of year! It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This is ahead of our next storm system that will come in Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.
Fox 59
DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
