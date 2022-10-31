Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks man suspected of stealing vehicles, wheels, tires from tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing three vehicles that belonged to customers of a tire shop. The man is also accused of stealing wheels and tires from the store located in the...
KTSA
San Antonio police: Man shoots suspected car thief on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital after the owner of a stolen car shot him in the back. San Antonio police say the owner left the car running as he was getting ready to take his kids to school, but when he came out the car was gone.
KTSA
San Antonio car salesman arrested for sending intimate photos from customer phones to himself
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 25 year old car salesman used a customer’s phone to access their photos, find the more intimate pics, then sent them to himself. Connor McFarland Griffin, who worked at several dealerships in San Antonio and Schertz, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit Tuesday afternoon.
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday. She is 44 year old Vangie Love Vasquez who was last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove. Vangie is 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Driver flees after crashing car into East Side home, pinning woman under vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into an East Side home, pinning a resident underneath the vehicle. The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near South Grimes Street. Police said the...
79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away
SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during altercation inside West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation at a West Side home early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of West Poplar Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and North Hamilton Avenue.
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man accused of stealing bicycle from Target, threatening employee with pepper spray
SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say stole a bicycle from a North Side Target was arrested after he turned himself in. Guillermo Lozano, 36, was charged with robbery following the incident on Sept. 12 at the store in the 700 block of NW Loop 410, near Blanco Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KENS 5
Surveillance video: Homicide detectives search for murder suspect
The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect. Credit: SAPD.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
San Antonio police release surveillance video as they search for murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect. Police said on Oct. 14, San Ramon Soto was sitting in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Flores when he was shot by the suspect seen in the video.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records. The parents brought the child,...
Comments / 1