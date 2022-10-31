Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point
Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
ffnews.com
UnionBank Goes Live on METACO Harmonize to launch Cryptocurrency Services
METACO, the leading provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, today announces that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize, to pilot the launch of cryptocurrency services for its clients.
ffnews.com
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
ffnews.com
Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
ffnews.com
Ethical lender Plend announces £40m investment to fuel growth in 2023 and end financial exclusion
Today, London-based ethical lender Plend announced it has raised £40m in seed funding with new investors including Leon & Soho House backers Active Partners, plus Velocity Juice, Sivo and the founders from Monzo, Starling Bank and Oodle Car Finance. The Plend seed funding round includes existing pre-seed investors: Ascension,...
ffnews.com
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
ffnews.com
Revolut launches Revolut Chat, an instant messaging feature in step forward to super app
Revolut, the global financial superapp with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has launched an instant messaging feature, where Revolut customers in the UK and EEA can chat as well as share fun gifs and stickers whilst sending and requesting funds to and from other customers. A recent UK and...
ffnews.com
Bank of Nevis International Partners with Mastercard to Launch Pioneer Cross-Border Payment Services
Bank of Nevis International, a leading provider of holistic wealth management, portfolio management, and fintech services for clients from around the world, has partnered with the global technology company, Mastercard, to allow secure and seamless cross-border payments. BONI customers can now send international payments with certainty, speed, and security through...
ffnews.com
African Development Bank Satisfied With Portfolio Implementation Progress at Mid-term of Country Strategy Paper
Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved the mid-term report of the implementation of the Bank’s 2020-2024 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Eswatini and the 2022 country portfolio performance. The review assessed the extent to which the objectives...
ffnews.com
Muse Finance Expands Into Europe via Irish Market
Muse Finance – the business finance startup – today announces it has expanded its services into Europe, launching its supply finance solutions in the Irish market to support growing businesses in the region. With a growing demand for working capital across Europe, Muse’s supply finance solution gives its...
ffnews.com
Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon
Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
ffnews.com
How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com
Airwallex enables merchants to accept Buy Now Pay Later payment option through partnership with Atome
Leading global fintech platform Airwallex today announced a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality in partnership with Atome, Asia’s leading BNPL brand. Announced at this year’s Singapore Fintech Festival, the collaboration will enable Airwallex merchants1 to offer BNPL as a payment option to shoppers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
ffnews.com
Mastercard and FinTech North to partner in 2023 to develop and grow FinTech ecosystems
FinTech North is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its partnership with Mastercard, working together across 2023 with Mastercard as a Strategic Partner. Mastercard need no introduction as a global provider of Financial Services and key supporter of the UK FinTech sector. With regional FinTech going from strength...
ffnews.com
Unlimint Expands Into the Crypto Space With the Launch of GateFi at Web Summit
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.
ffnews.com
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
ffnews.com
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
