ffnews.com

FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses

FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com

Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point

Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
ffnews.com

UnionBank Goes Live on METACO Harmonize to launch Cryptocurrency Services

METACO, the leading provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, today announces that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize, to pilot the launch of cryptocurrency services for its clients.
ffnews.com

Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com

Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences

Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
ffnews.com

Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments

The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
ffnews.com

Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing

Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
TEXAS STATE
ffnews.com

Bank of Nevis International Partners with Mastercard to Launch Pioneer Cross-Border Payment Services

Bank of Nevis International, a leading provider of holistic wealth management, portfolio management, and fintech services for clients from around the world, has partnered with the global technology company, Mastercard, to allow secure and seamless cross-border payments. BONI customers can now send international payments with certainty, speed, and security through...
ffnews.com

Muse Finance Expands Into Europe via Irish Market

Muse Finance – the business finance startup – today announces it has expanded its services into Europe, launching its supply finance solutions in the Irish market to support growing businesses in the region. With a growing demand for working capital across Europe, Muse’s supply finance solution gives its...
ffnews.com

Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon

Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
ffnews.com

How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream

Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’

Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com

Mastercard and FinTech North to partner in 2023 to develop and grow FinTech ecosystems

FinTech North is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its partnership with Mastercard, working together across 2023 with Mastercard as a Strategic Partner. Mastercard need no introduction as a global provider of Financial Services and key supporter of the UK FinTech sector. With regional FinTech going from strength...
ffnews.com

Unlimint Expands Into the Crypto Space With the Launch of GateFi at Web Summit

London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.
ffnews.com

WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem

Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.

