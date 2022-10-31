Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
KMPH.com
Charges of assaulting 1-year-old dropped due to courtroom backlog
A California mother is demanding justice after charges against the person accused of attacking her and her 1-year-old daughter were dropped. She says the reason the charges were dropped is because of a courtroom backlog. "Hearing my child cry in my arms, it broke me as a mother," said Clarissa...
2 Riverside County students, ages 13 and 14, detained after handgun was taken to school
Two middle school students, ages 13 and 14, were detained Wednesday after a handgun was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School, prompting the evacuation of three schools, authorities announced.
Authorities release photo of person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Bloomington party
Authorities on Thursday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Bloomington party earlier this week. Robert Plyley was shot during the party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was […]
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
foxla.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested in deadly Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI after two people were killed in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m.
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
Two students arrested after gun incident on campus
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident on campus appeared first on KESQ.
Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Deputies Investigate Lancaster Party Hoax Shooting
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A group of friends were lured to a party hoax via text message where they were met by suspects at a location who opened fire striking a victim early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs
Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning. The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production The post Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
