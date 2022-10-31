ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two students arrested after gun incident on campus

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident on campus appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
HeySoCal

Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine

A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
IRVINE, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs

Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning. The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue.  A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production The post Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NORTH PALM SPRINGS, CA

