Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

Father-of-the-Year right there!

Growing up many of us wished we had some secret hideaway or passage to get us from point A to point B without being seen. And some of us had those places - a tiny nook that we could tuck ourselves away from the world in, or maybe a treehouse up in the leaves that couldn’t be seen except when you were right beneath it.

But there are also parents who take a secret room to a whole new level, such as this Peter-Pan-inspired secret passage one dad built for his wide-eyed kiddos.

Justin Flom has two little girls he absolutely adores and a ton of imagination and, lucky for us, he’s combined the two in some pretty creative ways. Of course, we have to admit we were just a little bit worried when we saw him head into his kiddo’s closet with an axe only to start hacking away at the back wall.

But Justin had a plan, and on the other side of that wall was a small space, likely a crawlspace or a small area under the stairs, making it perfect for what he had in mind. The space is a decent size, and after drilling out the hole in the wall, smoothing it, and adding some bracing, Justin then creates a secret passage into the hidden room using some tightly stretched fabric that crosses at the middle. You have to find the small gap in the middle and stretch the fabric to either side to reveal the hidden ‘entrance’, making it even more fun when we get to see the later reveal.

This awesome dad then decorates the hidey hole with some Peter Pan decorations, including small cutouts of the main characters, then rolls out some puffy and glittery fabric for clouds. Even cooler is that he also added LEDs under the ‘clouds’, making them able to change color at the flick of a switch.

Of course, the best part of the entire video is the reveal, and honestly, it made our hearts just a little bit happier to see the excitement and pure awe on the girl’s face. Way to go, Justin - you win Father of the Year for this!


