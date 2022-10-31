Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
"Asked NOT to attend"; field for Greg Norman's PGA Tour event confirmed
The field for LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's annual QBE Shootout will feature two LPGA Tour players for the first time in the event's 34-year history, but the defending champions (now on LIV) are out. Lexi Thompson (ranked seventh in the world) will be making her sixth appearance in the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy set for HUGE MATCH vs Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas!
We might not have seen a great deal of Tiger Woods in what has been one of the most controversial years in the sport's history courtesy of LIV Golf, but we could be seeing the 15-time major champion quite a bit over the coming weeks. Despite Woods not hitting a...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
golfmagic.com
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
golfmagic.com
"Whipping boy" Patrick Reed files another defamation lawsuit against golf media
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the golf media, this time wanting $250m in damages. Reed is already involved in a $750m lawsuit against the Golf Channel and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee. As well as Chamblee that lawsuit involves Golf Channel broadcasters...
CNBC
Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake are among big-name investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's sports venture
Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's sports venture has announced a new group of investors. The group includes champion athletes and sports team owners. TMRW Sports' first venture is its TGL golf league, which kicks off in January 2024. Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new sports startup — which is already...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com
This helicopter pilot transports golfers to their tee times in style
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like the luxury helicopter pilot (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf Digest
DP World Tour announces record purse for 2023 season, introduces new earnings assurance program
DP World Tour players will compete for a record level of prize money in the 2023 season. Outside of the four major championships and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the former European Tour will offer $144.2 million over a schedule that will feature a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 countries. That figure includes a $6 million bonus pool for the leading eight players on the tour rankings at the end of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Comments / 0