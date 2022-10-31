Read full article on original website
scott leachman
4d ago
so a minority Culture enters/ lives in USA then demands that their Culture required special consideration whilst They not tolerate ours, nor do they attempt to assimilate to their Host Country. They here to Change American Culture to suit them! We would not be able do same in the Country they came from at all...we would be buttered!. I see a double standard here....don't others see it???
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Free self-defense class offered to Fort Smith residents
Those in the Fort Smith area looking to learn self-defense skills to help protect against violence will soon have an opportunity thanks to Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
RSV on the rise: A look at Arkansas and Oklahoma
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In the fall and winter months, it is not uncommon to see an increase in respiratory-related illnesses in children and adults. What has been uncommon, is the number of severe cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus most often impacts children under...
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
Walmart+ memberships half price for two days
As the holiday shopping season approaches, Walmart is giving customers an opportunity to save on Walmart+ memberships.
Help-seeking: any suggestions about renting in Fayetteville?
Our volunteer is to help local residents help and communicate with each other. If you have any problems or need help, please leave comments below. 1st-time apartment renter here…is $300 too much for an electric bill in a 995 sqft unit?
State House District 49 candidates denounce political flyer sent to Fort Smith voters
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Both candidates for the AR House District 49 race denounced a political flyer that was mailed to Fort Smith residents. "Unfortunately that's some of the culture that we're in today. My team and I are just focusing on our campaign, doing the right thing and continuing to do the right thing for north Fort Smith," said Rep. Jay Richardson.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Former NWA youth shelter employee rape trial delayed again
The trial date for a former Bentonville youth shelter employee accused of raping a minor resident girl has been pushed back again.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills
Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
Arkansas cross country teams claim second at SEC Championships
Arkansas’ cross country teams competed in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, capturing second place behind Alabama in the men’s and women’s team titles. Despite sweeping the team titles seven of the past nine years, both groups came in as underdogs. That was a...
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man's nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall.
FBI now helping in search for missing pregnant woman in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 33-year-old Benton County woman who is 31 weeks pregnant has now been missing for longer than 48 hours after she was last seen with a woman she met online who she thought would help her get a job. Ashley Bush, a mother of...
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
Officers from violent viral video to hold hearing in attempt to clear their names
Two former Crawford County deputies seen using excessive force in a video that went viral will hold a hearing in an attempt to clear their names.
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
