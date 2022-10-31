ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

scott leachman
4d ago

so a minority Culture enters/ lives in USA then demands that their Culture required special consideration whilst They not tolerate ours, nor do they attempt to assimilate to their Host Country. They here to Change American Culture to suit them! We would not be able do same in the Country they came from at all...we would be buttered!. I see a double standard here....don't others see it???

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
RSV on the rise: A look at Arkansas and Oklahoma

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In the fall and winter months, it is not uncommon to see an increase in respiratory-related illnesses in children and adults. What has been uncommon, is the number of severe cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus most often impacts children under...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie

Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
OZARK, AR
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills

Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas cross country teams claim second at SEC Championships

Arkansas’ cross country teams competed in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, capturing second place behind Alabama in the men’s and women’s team titles. Despite sweeping the team titles seven of the past nine years, both groups came in as underdogs. That was a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days

First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

