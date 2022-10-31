ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting

By Sarah Tate
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQl63_0itAYGlI00
Photo: Getty Images

After taking a step back out of the public eye over the last few years, Lindsay Lohan is ready for the Lohan-aissance!

The Mean Girls star appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's The Work Issue where she opened up about her return to acting, saying she's "excited to kind of come back" after her time away and that she feels "really good," per Entertainment Tonight . The 36-year-old actress is preparing for the release of her new Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling For Christmas .

In the cover story, Lohan said one aspect of her comeback she's looking forward to is showing off her physical comedy, something she's "missed" doing. She is also having a good time with the press that comes after filming.

"I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots," she said. "And I love this part of the part of the process. After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy."

Lohan also gave a sneak peek into her life as a married woman, revealing pieces of her laidback life in Dubai with her new husband Bader Shammas , whom she married earlier this summer . While not working on projects, the Parent Trap star said she cooks a lot, goes to bed "really early," and surrounds herself with a loving support system.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best," she said. "And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

Lohan also got real about her time growing up in the entertainment industry and how she felt she had no control over how the public viewed her, something she's jealous of for stars coming up in the industry today thanks to the rise of social media.

"When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then the people ran with it," she said. "So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I'm a little jealous because I didn't have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can."

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
The Independent

Lindsay Lohan says she wishes she had social media to ‘control her own narrative’ during rise to fame

Lindsay Lohan revealed in a new interview that she wished she had social media throughout her rise to fame because it may have helped her control her “own narrative”.The 36-year-old shared her candid thoughts about social media during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Monday for the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.Lohan, who first started acting at the age of five, told the publication that while “there’s too much” of social media nowadays, there are still parts about it that are “nice”. She noted how different her life could have been if social media had existed during the early...
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
msn.com

What Does Matthew Perry Have Against Keanu Reeves?

A celebrity feud I sure didn’t see coming: Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends, has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive while “really talented guys” die. The motivations for the diss, included in Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Reveals the Reason He Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the ’90s: I Feared ‘I Could Never Be Enough’

Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals whether ‘Friends’ co-stars reached out about his memoir

Matthew Perry has heard from a “few” of his “Friends” co-stars ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actor told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Monday that he hopes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox read his book, which hits stores Tuesday. “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Perry, 53, said. “So hopefully, [I get] more,” he continued. “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book].” The...
ETOnline.com

Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: 'Friends,' Drug Abuse, Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves and More

Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'

In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
In Style

Lindsay Lohan Released New Music For Her Netflix Christmas Movie

If Mariah Carey says it's time to ring in the holiday season, Lindsay Lohan is only happy to oblige and give fans exactly what they want. Lohan isn't just returning to our TV screens with Netflix's Falling For Christmas, she's giving us new tunes, too. Today, Lohan shared a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" that will be featured in the movie. Netflix first teased the song when a trailer for the movie dropped back in October, but now, it's available in full and, of course, fans can't help but compare it to a certain performance in Mean Girls.
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
ABC News

Listen to Lindsay Lohan's nostalgic rendition of 'Jingle Bell Rock'

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans nostalgic vibes with her new cover of "Jingle Bell Rock." The "Parent Trap" star released her cover of the holiday classic, from her upcoming film "Falling For Christmas," on Friday. The tune features Lohan singing a fun take on the Christmas jingle and features rapper...
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
672
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy