NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy
EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25.
Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW
US-based PV module manufacturer Mission Solar Energy will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 1GW in the US to meet industry demands for 2023 and beyond. The expansion of the facility located in Brooks, Texas will start in Q4 2022, with the company expecting to reach 1GW of annual production capacity in 2024, up from its current 300MW.
Middle income US households accounted for a third of rooftop solar installs in 2021
One third of US households who installed solar PV in 2021 had incomes between US$50,000-100,000, according to a report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LBNL). Considered as “middle income” by the report, it represented the highest share of new solar adopters last year, with 15% of adopters below that range and more than half (52%) above that threshold (see chart below).
Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy. As part of this acquisition-based growth strategy, targeting the community, multifamily and commercial and industrial (C&I)...
Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays
The CEO of US solar installer Sunrun has called for faster action to reduce import delays that continue to impact the country’s PV industry. During a conference call with investors yesterday, CEO Mary Powell said there continue to be delays in the timely release of modules currently sitting at US ports, following the implementation of the country’s Withhold Release Order and subsequent Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) regulations.
US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA
Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose. The EIA reports that the capacity weighted average cost of solar PV systems fell 8% in comparison with...
Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar has recently announced an expansion of its manufacturing capacity in the US in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its expansion across Europe and Central Asia by partnering with Turkish-based material manufacturer KordSA. While increasing its production...
US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment
The US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a significant new clean energy framework in Abu Dhabi, the White House has announced. The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) is set to catalyse US$100 billion in global investment in the sector, the Department of State said, and allow acceleration towards the goal of deploying 100GW of clean energy globally by 2035. A White House fact sheet highlighted “a global clean energy future and long-term energy security” as primary concerns of PACE.
US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP). Total utility-scale clean energy installations fell 22% compared with Q3 last year, and there’s been an 18% year-to-date (YTD) drop off as...
Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec plans to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity into new renewable power plants through 2027. The investment would correspond to adding on average 1.5GW of new renewable capacity every year. The Norwegian IPP will expand its presence in selected emerging markets such as South...
Asian Development Bank to support 2GW of solar and energy storage in Cambodia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a transaction advisory service mandate with Cambodian utility Électricité du Cambodge (EDC) to support the development of 2GW of solar power in Cambodia. Under the mandate ADB will help EDC conduct a study on opportunities for solar power capacity addition co-located...
Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline
Norwegian energy company Equinor has acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen, strengthening Equinor’s solar PV portfolio and capabilities. Following the transaction, BeGreen will be a fully owned subsidiary of Equinor, which was previously owned by the Bregentved Group and members of the executive board. Present in Denmark, Sweden and Poland,...
LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market
PV Tech and LONGi are co-hosting a webinar this afternoon following the launch of its new module. LONGi’s technical lead for Europe will be going into detail about the benefits of the HPBC cell technology. You can register for that event, for free, here. Solar Module Super League (SMSL)...
