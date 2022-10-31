ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers prop bets: 7 props for Sixers vs. Wizards

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish their 4-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Washington Wizards as they continue to try and gain momentum and get it together. The Sixers have gotten off to a tough start and it has caused some concerns as they were expected to be one of the best teams in the league, but they have won two in a row so they will be looking to continue to grow.

The game on Friday can be seen locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as NBC Sports Washington.

Before the game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Sixers-Wizards game from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

There are league chatters about Doc Rivers’ future in Philadelphia, James Harden takes responsibility for the Sixers playing so slowly to begin the season

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your picks!

