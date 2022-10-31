Read full article on original website
AOC Asks Elon Musk Why Twitter Wiped Her Account History: ‘I Seem to Have Gotten Under a Certain Billionaire’s Skin’ (Video)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported some suspicious Twitter activity in regards to her account last night and this morning. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin,” the congresswoman tweeted last night. “Just a reminder that money will never [buy] your way out of insecurity, folks.”
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Trevor Noah Pitches Elon Musk on Plan to Make Twitter Profitable: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’
Trevor Noah is among the many who are scoffing at Elon Musk’s plan to start charging Twitter users for blue check verification now that he’s taken over. According to the “Daily Show” host, the smarter move would be to charge white users to use the N-word.
Elon Musk Plans to Decimate Twitter With 50% Job Cuts on Friday
The other shoe will drop at Twitter on Friday when the company eliminates approximately half of its workforce at the behest of new owner Elon Musk, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Musk will also eliminate remote work and require all remaining employees to return to Twitter offices. It’s the...
MSNBC Abruptly Dumps Tiffany Cross, Declines to Renew Contract After 2 Years
Tiffany Cross, host of “The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross,” has exited MSNBC after the network failed to renew her two-year contract. Cross and her staff were notified of the show’s cancellation Friday morning, according to an individual with knowledge. Her last show was on Saturday. Aside...
Meyers Mocks Mike Lindell for Claiming He Is Watching Midterms ‘From Every Angle': He’s ‘Turned Himself Into Jigsaw’ (Video)
Seth Meyers is pretty sure Mike Lindell has officially turned into a horror movie villain. After the MyPillow CEO claimed this week that he has “cyber guys” watching the results of the midterm election “from every angle,” Meyers joked that Lindell has turned himself into Jigsaw, the terrifying antagonist of the “Saw” franchise.
Can ‘CNN This Morning’ Deliver the Hit CEO Chris Licht Needs?
All eyes are on the news network’s early show reboot as the chief executive’s primetime ”experiment“ continues to struggle. CNN chief executive Chris Licht is betting big on his handpicked co-host combo of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Katilin Collins to deliver a win with his morning show reboot, “CNN This Morning.”
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I Lost Half of My Base’ Over Donald Trump Jokes
Jimmy Kimmel said that his barrage of jokes on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aimed at former President Donald Trump cut his audience in half over the last 10 years — and that ABC was not happy about it. Speaking on Stitcher’s Naked Lunch podcast on Thursday, guest Kimmel...
Elon Musk Blocks Top Marketer Who Questioned Twitter’s Retreat From Content Moderation
Elon Musk continues to face heat around an uncertain advertising climate for Twitter after the new CEO blocked a top marketer who questioned the platform’s retreat from content moderation and the NAACP’s president and CEO called for a full-on advertising boycott. “Elon, Great chat yesterday,” MMA Global president...
From $8 Verifications to Mass Layoffs: How Elon Musk’s Early Twitter Plans Size Up | PRO Insight
In just one week, the billionaire has outlined some initial changes to the social platform and not all of them are outrageous. Elon Musk is moving fast. The billionaire entrepreneur closed his $44 billion Twitter deal last Thursday and is already making significant changes. In one week, he’s introduced a plan to charge for verification, revealed a major content moderation initiative and even looked into reviving the short-form video app Vine.
Twitter Sued for Mass Layoffs Without Enough Notice as Staffers Learn Their Fates
As new boss Elon Musk was preparing emails detailing the fate of their jobs to Twitter staffers, a class-action lawsuit was filed in California charging the company with violating federal and state law. The suit, filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, maintains that Twitter violated a law that restricts...
Twitter to Begin Massive Layoffs, Will Alert Fired Staffers By Email
Twitter began massive layoffs on Thursday evening, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email read, according to the news agency. The layoffs, which are expected to affect 50% of employees, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Elon Musk Channels Al Pacino as ‘The Godfather’ at Investor Conference After Twitter Lays Off Thousands (Video)
Jokes aside, the new CEO said he expects the job cuts to save $400 million annually
Candle Media CEO Kevin Mayer Says Mark Zuckerberg Owning the Metaverse Is ‘Absurd’ (Podcast)
Amid the rise of immersive environments and VR from a number of platforms and companies, Candle Media co-founder and CEO Kevin Mayer called the idea of Mark Zuckerberg owning the Metaverse “absurd.”. “You see each of these universes, if you will, and the metaverse wins all interoperability and you...
‘True Blood’ Actor Rob Kazinsky Says Selling Twitter Blue Checks Will Let ‘Utter Scumbags’ Prey on ‘Children and the Vulnerable’
Kazinsky reveals a horrifying instance when he learned predators were impersonating him
NBC News Retracts Report on Paul Pelosi Attack: ‘Did Not Meet Our Reporting Standards’
"The piece should not have aired," read an editor's note on Today.com, while the video that aired was taken down
Colbert Turns Into Mary Poppins to Mock Election Conspiracy Theorists: ‘Dumb Little Idiots, Dumb Little Lie’ (Video)
The "Late Show" host broke into song after learning of ballot box monitors' latest tactics
How Netflix Could Use the ‘Stranger Things’ Release Strategy to Keep Subscribers | Chart
New data from Whip Media shows that staggered episode releases lead to increased viewer engagement and less churn. Netflix is in an increasingly tough battle to not only add new subscribers but also keep its existing customers engaged — and not watching content on one of its competitors. Fortunately...
