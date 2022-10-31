In just one week, the billionaire has outlined some initial changes to the social platform and not all of them are outrageous. Elon Musk is moving fast. The billionaire entrepreneur closed his $44 billion Twitter deal last Thursday and is already making significant changes. In one week, he’s introduced a plan to charge for verification, revealed a major content moderation initiative and even looked into reviving the short-form video app Vine.

