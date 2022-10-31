ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC Asks Elon Musk Why Twitter Wiped Her Account History: ‘I Seem to Have Gotten Under a Certain Billionaire’s Skin’ (Video)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported some suspicious Twitter activity in regards to her account last night and this morning. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin,” the congresswoman tweeted last night. “Just a reminder that money will never [buy] your way out of insecurity, folks.”
Elon Musk Plans to Decimate Twitter With 50% Job Cuts on Friday

The other shoe will drop at Twitter on Friday when the company eliminates approximately half of its workforce at the behest of new owner Elon Musk, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Musk will also eliminate remote work and require all remaining employees to return to Twitter offices. It’s the...
Meyers Mocks Mike Lindell for Claiming He Is Watching Midterms ‘From Every Angle': He’s ‘Turned Himself Into Jigsaw’ (Video)

Seth Meyers is pretty sure Mike Lindell has officially turned into a horror movie villain. After the MyPillow CEO claimed this week that he has “cyber guys” watching the results of the midterm election “from every angle,” Meyers joked that Lindell has turned himself into Jigsaw, the terrifying antagonist of the “Saw” franchise.
Can ‘CNN This Morning’ Deliver the Hit CEO Chris Licht Needs?

All eyes are on the news network’s early show reboot as the chief executive’s primetime ”experiment“ continues to struggle. CNN chief executive Chris Licht is betting big on his handpicked co-host combo of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Katilin Collins to deliver a win with his morning show reboot, “CNN This Morning.”
From $8 Verifications to Mass Layoffs: How Elon Musk’s Early Twitter Plans Size Up | PRO Insight

In just one week, the billionaire has outlined some initial changes to the social platform and not all of them are outrageous. Elon Musk is moving fast. The billionaire entrepreneur closed his $44 billion Twitter deal last Thursday and is already making significant changes. In one week, he’s introduced a plan to charge for verification, revealed a major content moderation initiative and even looked into reviving the short-form video app Vine.
Twitter to Begin Massive Layoffs, Will Alert Fired Staffers By Email

Twitter began massive layoffs on Thursday evening, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email read, according to the news agency. The layoffs, which are expected to affect 50% of employees, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
