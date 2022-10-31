The Mayor & Council of the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach will conduct its Reorganization Meeting on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the Council Chambers at the Borough Hall, 416 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, unless publicized to be held at another time or location. Meeting is open to the public. Formal action will be taken.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO