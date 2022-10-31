ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

LOOK: Wild Pic Shows Squirrel Playing With Fire by Biting Huge Hawk’s Tail

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wieTy_0itATwrB00
(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“A brave squirrel” has become internet famous after it was caught on camera trying to bite the tail of a massive hawk.

The picture shows the bird perched on a fence post. As it peers into the distance, it doesn’t realize that a squirrel has climbed up behind it. The squirrel sniffs the hawk’s tail feathers and looks like it may try a taste.

The photo first appeared on Reddit before several Twitter accounts, including Nature is Lit, noticed it and helped it go viral.

The fact that the squirrel stalked a hawk is mind-boggling considering that they are one of the animal’s biggest predators. Furthermore, squirrels are remarkably skittish creatures that bolt at the mere sound of another animal. So the pictured rodent seems to be lacking natural instincts.

Because of the strange behavior, people have been having a lot of fun giving the photo some context.

“The squirrel needs that feather for his last task to become war chief,” Reddit user frankenmullet22 wrote.

“It’s like that scene in The Hunt for Red October where they speed toward an approaching torpedo,” added DanYHKim. “So they will be within its safety radius. A hawk can’t swoop down on you if you’re already right behind it.”

Interestingly, hawks can see 280 degrees around them. And they only have two blind spots, one directly under their beaks and the other directly under their tails. So, the squirrel technically is “within its safety radius.” Though, It’s doubtful that it knows that.

“The booty ain’t worth it bro,” joked Bigt733. “She’ll eat you up and spit you out.”

Squirrel Causes a Wide-Spread Power Outage

And it seems that the pictured squirrel isn’t the only one with risky behavior. Last month, another one caused a major power outage in Minnesota. Whether the animal survived is unclear, but squirrels often cause outages. And when they do, they don’t usually walk away.

The incident happened in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 11, and affected around 9,500 Xcel energy customers. Luckily, crews were able to restore most of the power within an hour. Company spokesperson Lacey Nygard shared that they know a squirrel was the culprit. However, they don’t know exactly how it took down the utility.

“What happened is that a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment that caused the outage,” she said.

Fox News wrote that squirrels are the leading cause of power outages in the United States. Outages typically happen when the animals run over overheated transmission lines that cross through trees. When that happens, the squirrels usually electrocute themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Five Dolphins Turn Two Squirrels Into a Watch Party

Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Trail Cam Footage Captures Mountain Lion Stalking Unfortunate Coyote in the Night

According to a viral video, we get a chance to observe how a mountain lion will be pursuing a coyote into the night. This all takes place along a Southern California trail. Also, this scene, which is a bit eerie, pops up on a motion-sensor camera that is kept by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. USA Today’s For The Win reports that this footage will start by showing a coyote trotting rather quickly down the trail.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Rachel Reveals She’s Engaged to Boyfriend

The oldest daughter of Terry Bradshaw is engaged! Rachel Bradshaw announced her relationship development Monday afternoon on Instagram. However, Rachel has yet to publicly put a name to her fiancé. But she has posted plenty of photos, including on Monday, when she shared the news to her 171,000 social media followers. Nope, this wasn’t a trick or a spooky story, even though it was a Halloween announcement. Rachel first began posting about her man in the spring. By then, the two had dated for 10 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
BGR.com

This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught

A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster

Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster. For fans of extreme fishing, the River Monsters channel has an amazing collection of long and short videos and clips from the TV show of the same name. The star is fisherman Jeremy Wade who does not pass on a big fishing challenge and travels around the world in search of “fearsome freshwater killers”.
a-z-animals.com

A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy