Vicky Dearing
4d ago
She is full hate, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone in what she chose to wear for Halloween. The costume suits her.
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Meghan Markle recently got candid about her time on Deal or No Deal, saying she felt "objectified" when she would stand on stage holding a briefcase. While some agreed with her assessment, Whoopi Goldberg brought a different perspective on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View. Article continues below...
Cast Of 'The View' Ignores Alyssa Farah Griffin During Commercial Breaks, Claims Eyewitness: 'She Stood There Awkwardly'
Conservative journalist Alyssa Farah Griffin became a permanent fixture at The View just one month ago, but she's already ruffled feathers with her cohosts. According to an eyewitness present at the Thursday, October 6, taping of the series, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications kept to herself when the cameras stopped rolling — though Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin all chitchatted together."During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," said the source. "Sunny was the only one to initiate...
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Shuts Down Cohosts & Guest Kerry Washington During Cringeworthy Discussion
In yet another awkward episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg shut down her cohosts and their guest on the Wednesday, October 26, episode.Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi joined the television personalities on the hit morning show to talk about their upcoming Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt.When asked about the show, Washington revealed that she is not only the director but also one of the Executive Producers. THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG FLIES OFF THE RAILS AFTER ANGRY PROTESTORS INVADE LIVE TAPING"But this particular project, even though you've got your hands in many things, is particularly special for you. Why?" Joy Behar asked,...
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
Trevor Noah Says Herschel Walker Should Have a Say in Woman’s Abortion Because ‘It’s Probably His’ (Video)
Trevor Noah may not believe that any politicians should have a say in whether a woman can get an abortion, but if there was only who deserves it, it’s Herschel Walker. But that’s only because, as Noah joked on Wednesday night, Walker is probably the father. Noah’s comments...
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'
The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.“I said listen, I get it, you’re right. I have lost half of my fanbase, maybe more. Ten years ago, among Republicans I was the most popular talk show. At least according to the research they did,” he added. “I get it if [blocking Trump jokes is] what they...
Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
Clip from 2009 resurfaces of Dr. Oz telling Jimmy Kimmel he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were kids
In a 2009 clip, Mehmet Oz told the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about his fascination with needles. Oz said he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were children. "I have to say, you might be one of the craziest people we've ever had on the...
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show
Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
EW.com
Jimmy Kimmel wants his show to still be on the air 'when Donald Trump goes to jail'
Jimmy Kimmel, who recently extended his late night contract with ABC for three more years, hopes to be on air as long as it takes for Donald Trump to land in jail. The host discussed his goal for continuing Jimmy Kimmel Live in an upcoming episode of Stitcher's Naked Lunch podcast with hosts Phil Rosenthal and David Wild (out Thursday).
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Stephen Colbert Mocks Right-Wingers With A ‘Hot Tip’ For Their Election Conspiracy
The "Late Show" host roasts GOPers trying to intimidate voters ahead of the midterm elections.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
TheWrap
Comments / 7