This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you're looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillis t recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield as the scariest place to visit in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Ohio has its fair share of creepy places, but this massive stone castle is basically hell disguised as Hogwarts. The majestically spired campus housed over 200,000 inmates during its history from 1896-1990. A tour through here on a normal day is grim, but during scare season it transforms into the biggest prison-based haunted attraction in America: Escape From Blood Prison. The cells and hallways are filled with undead inmates and faucets dripping blood, turning the already creepy reformatory into a bona fide nightmare through Halloween, after which it returns to a regular old haunted prison."

