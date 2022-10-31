ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard steps up efforts to crush nationwide hijab protests

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfbCg_0itASOBC00

Iran’s security forces have launched fresh attacks on universities and threatened protesters with the death penalty or long prison sentences, in what appears to be a stepped-up effort by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to crush the nationwide protest movement that has posed one of the most serious threats ever to the Tehran regime’s grip on power.

Video footage showed plainclothes officers and pro-regime Basij paramilitary under the authority of the IRGC attacking protests on campuses throughout the country, mostly firing teargas or using clubs.

On Sunday, university guards in Sanandaj stood in front of students to prevent armed men on motorcycles from firing on protesters. In another incident the same day, a regime operative pulled out and fired a handgun during a protest at a campus in Tehran, prompting panic.

“The guy has a gun! He’s got a Colt!” a man calls out in a video posted online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yy8A_0itASOBC00

Iran’s judiciary on Monday said it would put 1,000 protesters detained in Tehran on trial in the ideologically charged Revolutionary Courts in the coming days.

At least 284 Iranians have been killed and 14,056 arrested in 45 days of protests that have reached 133 cities and towns. The regime for days has been signalling a widening of its crackdown on the protests, which were triggered by the 16 September death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by the morality police for violating hijab rules.

In a rare joint report released on 28 October, the Revolutionary Guard and Ministry of Intelligence and Security described the daily protests against the regime as a widespread conspiracy manufactured by Tehran’s enemies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The CIA, in cooperation with allied intelligence services and reactionary proxies, before the start of the riots, launched a nationwide conspiracy in Iran with the aim of committing crimes against the great nation of Iran and its territorial integrity,” said the 27,000-word report.

The report was filled with unverifiable claims about clandestine meetings between Iran’s enemies in the months preceding the unrest. The document singles out Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, two local journalists who were among the first to break the story of Amini’s 13 September arrest, subsequent death and politically charged funeral. They are accused, without evidence, of being Western-trained spies.

The two women were abducted by regime forces in the first days of the unrest and are believed to be held in solitary confinement inside Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, Many worry for their wellbeing: espionage is punishable by death in Iran. Hundreds of Iranian journalists have signed an open letter in their defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8ZLX_0itASOBC00

On Saturday, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC, declared the protests over and warned of a harsh response should they continue. “Today is the end of the riots,”  he said. “Do not take to the streets any more. What do you want from this nation?”

A court also began trying six protesters arrested in the weeks, charging them with the grave offence of “waging war against God,” a crime under Islamic sharia law that carries a possible death sentence in Iran.

Pro-regime news outlets have begun depicting the entire protest movement as an attempt at “pinkwashing” the so-called “regime change” policies of the West.

Analysts say the regime is trying to frighten Iranians off the streets with harsh statements, threats of tough prison sentences and deadly violence, as it has during previous upsurges of popular protest since 1999. Experts predict more arrests, show trials and forced confessions to wild conspiracies in an effort to terrorise the public.

“We’ve seen it all before. This is a playback,” said Afshon Ostovar, a professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School and author of the book Vanguard of the Imam: Religion, Politics, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards . “They’re falling back into established habits.”

The Revolutionary Guard is a parallel branch of the armed forces with a mandate to protect the 1979 Islamic revolution at any cost. It has grown into a powerful and ideological behemoth with deep tentacles in domestic affairs, commerce and foreign policy. It has overwhelmed other institutions, including the regular security forces, the intelligence services and the parliament, which is filled with former IRGC members.

But the force is now under enormous pressure. It is grappling with a widespread protest movement with the stated aim of toppling the rule of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Led by women and youth outraged at Amini’s death and opposed to the country’s mandatory hijab rules and political repression, the movement has failed to succumb to political pressure. On Monday, hundreds of students at campuses across the country defied the regime’s threats and took part in protests.

Several European countries and Canada are also discussing whether to join the US in listing the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation in part over its role in the violence against mostly unarmed protesters. “The IRGC is an official military organisation of the Islamic Republic and such an action would be completely illegal,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters on Monday.

Regime gunmen massacred hundreds of Iranians in less than a week during November 2019 protests over rising prices. But outside of long rebellious border areas populated by ethnic minorities, the security forces have exercised a measure of restraint in the latest round of violence because of the prominent role played by women.

“What’s preventing the Revolutionary Guard from resorting to all-out violence is that the world perceives this is a movement led by women who want a right that almost all women in the world have,” said Mr Ostovar. “They know that killing women and young women is ugly and it’s difficult to excuse and legitimise to both the outside world and their own ranks.”

Comments / 15

Sal S
2d ago

good job! civilians , nationalists, and residents of Iran and amy country that demotes woman. if it wasn't for a woman you will not be born critters!.. if it wasn't for woman, there will not be food on the table, if it wasn't for women there will not be love....

Reply
6
Light Speed
2d ago

The crowd of citizens will need to break the unlucky ones out of jail and overtake the Revolution Guards

Reply
7
Martha Whelan
2d ago

keep it up. keep the fight going. time for Iran and it's disgusting leaders to change

Reply
8
Related
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
The Guardian

Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
CNN

This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story

Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
nationalinterest.org

Iranian Religious Leader Blames Khamenei for Violence Against Sunnis

The comment was an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces. Mawlana Abdolhamid, an influential religious leader within Iran’s minority Sunni community, publicly blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for violence targeting Sunni Iranians during a sermon on Friday—an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces.
Daily Mail

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy