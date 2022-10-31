ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The problems at Manston and how the Government is tackling the migrant crisis

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9SvC_0itARXui00

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will face MPs in the Commons on Monday to be questioned over the problems at the Manston migrant processing centre.

As the Channel crossings crisis deepens and the number of arrivals continues to grow, concerns about the site in Kent have been propelled into the spotlight as the Home Office came under fire amid criticism of overcrowding and poor conditions.

– What is the Manston migrant processing centre?

The Manston short-term holding facility, on a disused airfield near Ramsgate in Kent, opened in January and used to be the Ministry of Defence (MoD) fire, training and development centre.

It is now where security and identity checks are carried out on migrants after they arrive in the UK having crossed the Channel. Detainees are only meant to be held there for a maximum of 24 hours before they are moved onto longer-term accommodation, which is currently hotels.

When the plan was first announced last year, the Home Office initially said the secure site would be used to “hold migrants for up to five days”.

At the time then immigration minister Tom Pursglove said the site would provide “safe and secure accommodation” while initial checks are carried out.

– What concerns have been raised about the site?

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale described the overcrowding at the facility in his North Thanet constituency as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.

Last week the scale of the problems were laid bare by an immigration watchdog who warned the facility had already passed the point of being unsafe.

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told the Commons Home Affairs Committee he was left “speechless” by the conditions he saw at the centre, prompting him to write to the home secretary with his concerns.

He said the site was already “outstripping” capacity by at least 1,000 people and described the “pretty wretched conditions”, which included families having to sleep on the floor in marquees for over a month, adding that it was a “really dangerous situation”.

The revelations prompted charity the Refugee Council to call for “urgent” action and asked to meet with ministers to discuss proposals for tackling the problems.

The Sunday Times reported Ms Braverman had been accused of failing to act on legal advice received at least three weeks ago which warned migrants were being detained for unlawfully long periods – claims which were dismissed by the Home Office as “baseless”.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to publish the legal advice reportedly ignored by Ms Braverman.

– What is the Government doing to tackle the Channel crossings crisis?

So far this year close to 40,000 people have made the treacherous journey from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats, provisional Government figures show.

The growing numbers are still a fraction of the volume of people going to mainland Europe. But the UK figures are also far higher than in 2021, when 28,526 made the journey.

The Government has stressed there is “no silver bullet” to tackling the migrant crisis.

Asked when new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was going to get a grip on the situation, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think all ministers involved have been clear that this is a very difficult, longstanding problem.

“We do have a package of measures, everything from the Rwanda deal down to what we are doing stopping around 28,000 crossings with French colleagues, and changing the laws to make it easier to crack down on the criminal gangs that are exploiting people.

“We do want to proceed with the Rwanda policy, which we believe will have a significant deterrent effect. But there is a great deal of work that needs to be done across the board before we make further progress.”

Mr Sunak and Emmanuel Macron also pledged to “deepening” the partnership between the UK and France in a bid to render Channel crossings “completely unviable” during their first phone call together.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asylum-seekers’ human rights ‘routinely abused’ in Calais, Rishi Sunak warned

People seeking to make the treacherous journey across the Channel to seek asylum in Britain are experiencing “routine” human rights abuses in northern France, charities have warned Rishi Sunak.In a letter to the new prime minister, grassroots organisations under the banner of Calais Appeal accused his nascent government of “mocking” the rights of those fleeing war, after home secretary Suella Braverman invoked the far-right rhetoric of an “invasion” on England’s south coast.As the record numbers of people crossing the Channel in small boats dominate headlines, aid groups warned the “harsh reality on the ground” is being ignored, with Calais...
The Independent

World is ‘doomed’ without historic climate deal, UN chief warns ahead of Cop27

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said the world is “doomed” unless a “historic pact” is signed between rich and poor countries, speaking on the eve of Cop27.The gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists is being hosted at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, following last year’s summit in Glasgow.Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Guterres said the result of present policies and dynamics between the developed and developing world, if unchanged, would be “absolutely catastrophic”.“There is no way we can avoid a catastrophic situation, if the two [the developed and developing world] are not able to establish...
The Independent

Rising number of migrant children in hotels ‘mistakenly identified as adults’

A rising number of lone migrant children are being found in hotels having been “mistakenly identified” as adults, the chief inspector of Ofsted has said.Amanda Spielman said she is “very concerned” about the trend and is worried that vulnerable children could be lost from sight and at risk of exploitation.She said a rising number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) are arriving in the UK and need care and compassion.They should swiftly be taken into local authority care but she said, “growing numbers, pressures on foster care, and the failings of some authorities to take ‘their share’ has led to unacceptable...
The Independent

Almost half of asylum seekers are unable to access legal aid, figures suggest

Almost half of those applying for asylum in the UK are unable to access legal aid, analysis of new figures suggests. The Home Office has come under pressure in recent days due to overcrowding at Manston immigration processing centre in Kent. Concerns have also been raised about the speed that asylum cases are being processed, with only four per cent of people who arrived in small boats in 2021 getting a decision on their claims. Now new figures shed a light on the difficulties faced by those caught up in the system. Dr Jo Wilding, researcher at Sussex University,...
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The Independent

Video shows Mike Pompeo being served with papers by Assange lawyers who say he violated their rights

A video has allegedly shown former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being served with a lawsuit brought by American lawyers and reporters who visited Julian Assange. Footage tweeted by Wikileaks being handed the papers as he stands in front of a greenscreen. “‘Michael Richard Pompeo: You’ve been served!’” Wikileaks tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Mike Pompeo has been served with a lawsuit brought by US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange. Spanish court documents show violations of their US constitutional rights. Plaintiffs are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth.”Reuters reported in August that attorneys and reporters sued...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

More than 240 tourists, including US and UK citizens, are released after being ‘held hostage’ in Peru

More than 240 tourists, including US and UK nationals, have been released after they were detained by an Indigenous group in Peru. The tourists were taken hostage at around 10am on 3 November as part of a protest against the Peruvian government after more than 40 oil spills in the area, community leaders in Cuninico told local media. Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage. The US Department of Justice said in a statement to ABC that the situation has since been resolved. A total of 248 people, including 228 Peruvian citizens,...
The Independent

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
The Independent

Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border

The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka, with 65 others detained the previous day. Belarusian border officials declined to comment.Last week, the Polish border service released an Oct. 26 video that appears to show Belarusian border guards near the border with Poland, leading a group of migrants and trying to hide their faces from the...
The Independent

Ban all UK plastic waste exports by 2027, say cross-party MPs

A cross-party group of MPs have urged the government to ban the export of all plastic waste within five years, and for all such unwanted materials to be recycled, re-used or composted by 2042.As one of the world’s largest plastic exporters, campaigners have long warned that much of the plastic officially described in Britain as “recycled” is actually sent to other countries.According to the group of MPs, the UK creates more than 2.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste each year, and exports 60 per cent of it abroad. Based on previous Greenpeace estimates, this equates to roughly seven Olympic...
The Independent

Inflation is the number one enemy, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is the “number one enemy”, as he vowed to rebuild trust in the Government following Liz Truss’s calamitous tenure in No 10.The Prime Minister said he is doing everything he can to “grip” the issue and limit rises in mortgage repayments, as the Bank of England is forced to put up interest rates to curb rising prices.On Thursday, the Bank warned the country is facing the longest recession in a century as it hiked base rates by 0.75 percentage points to 3% – their highest level in 15 years.With many families now facing crippling rises...
The Independent

Iran city erupts in violence during 40th day anniversary of slain TikTok influencer

A violent confrontation between protesters and security personnel erupted on Thursday, 40 days after an Iranian TikTok star was gunned down by regime forces.Protesters honouring Hadis Najafi, 22, overwhelmed armed security forces opening fire on them, allegedly seizing some weapons before fighting back. Photographs and video of bloodied regime enforcers appeared on social media, some lying dead or unconscious on roadways or in motor vehicles.Protesters could be seen smashing a police car, with blood splattered on the side. “Death to the dictator!” chanted a massive crowd that had formed along the highway on the city’s northwest outskirts near...
The Independent

Greenpeace activists cleared over protest that blocked tanker of Russian oil

Ten Greenpeace activists whose protest at an oil terminal forced a tanker carrying Russian diesel to U-turn in the River Thames have been cleared of aggravated trespass, with a judge stating Russia’s war in Ukraine “could be described as terrorism”.The defendants, aged between 27 and 72, claimed they were “preventing a crime” by occupying a jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, preventing the vessel from unloading the diesel.District judge Christopher Williams, who returned his judgment at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, said: “I take the view it’s more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism.”The 10...
The Independent

Hundreds of extra police to patrol London for return of Just Stop Oil

As many as 900 extra Metropolitan Police officers will patrol the streets of London over the weekend to deal with the resumption of Just Stop Oil demonstrations.On 1 November, the group announced that they had paused their activities, giving the government until 4 November to respond to their request to stop investing in new oil and gas consents.Protesters staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October.The Met Police have said 677 arrests with 111 people charged resulted from the demonstrations.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists attempt to scale Downing Street gatesJust Stop Oil activists attempt to scale Downing Street gatesPolice drag Just Stop Oil activists off road near Downing Street amid latest protest
The Independent

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson, former Irish president.“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to...
The Independent

Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of the world, UN warns

The impacts of the climate crisis will start to be deadlier than some widespread diseases like cancer as the planet continues to heat up, warns a new report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Hotter temperatures will lead to more excess deaths, especially in parts of the world that already get very hot – likely making existing global inequalities even worse, the agency says.But the new data also shows that by limiting how much the planet warms, we still have time to mitigate some of the potential damage.“Concerted global progress towards Paris Agreement targets could reduce projected mortality from...
The Independent

Simon Calder answers your travel questions on cruise Covid rules and much more

Cruise controlsQ: Can I go on a Caribbean cruise if I have not been Covid vaccinated?CazA: lt all depends. Sorry if that’s not helpful, but the rules vary across cruise lines and the destinations en route. P&O Cruises says: “All guests aged 18 years and over need to be fully vaccinated.” That means at least two weeks before travel, and if the first course was more than 270 days before the last day of the cruise, they must have a booster at least a week before departure.Yet P&O’s sister company, Carnival, promises: “Vaccines and testing no longer required for most cruises. Unvaccinated...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy