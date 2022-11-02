ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best early discounts on top televisions

By Alistair Charlton and Steve Hogarty
 4 days ago

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. While it officially starts on 25 November, this year, it’s expanding to fill the entire month. If you’re in the market for a new television, we’re here to tell you exactly what deals are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

A cornerstone of the Black Friday sales bonanza, televisions are heavily discounted throughout the shopping event, with screens of all sizes from brands like Samsung, Sony and LG all having their prices cut.

The biggest deals are usually applied to televisions from the previous year – in this case, 2021 – but there should still be money off the latest 2022 sets too.

And don’t forget, Black Friday isn’t just about televisions. The sales event will see discounts on laptops , gaming , tech , mattresses , home and kitchen appliances , beauty products , fashion and much more.

As always, the IndyBest team will bring you the very latest news on the best Black Friday deals we spot, including money off Apple devices , coffee machines , cordless vacuum cleaners and energy efficient appliances like air fryers and heated clothes airers too.

Read more:

Early Black Friday TV deals

A few retailers can’t keep their deals to themselves, so we’re already seeing discounts on great televisions from top-brands, such as LG and Sony, from Very and Currys . We’ve been sifting through the lot to bring you the best deals we’ve found, so bookmark this page to see more quality offers on Black Friday TVs as they appear.

Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuPxI_0itARTNo00

You honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not good ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich IMAX-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.

Buy now

LG 55UQ7500 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £430, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRwq0_0itARTNo00

Here’s a £69 saving on a 55in smart TV from LG, one of the most highly reviewed TV brands you’ll find. This model strikes the perfect balance between picture quality and affordability, and was already one of our most recommended buys before the discount. LCD panels might lack the rich contrast of more-expensive TVs in the range, but the suite of streaming apps, the smooth interface, the built-in FreeView and effortless connectivity make this a great choice for pretty much every living room.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday always takes place the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. This falls on the final Thursday of November, which means that this year, Black Friday falls on 25 November.

Although the event used to last just a single day, Black Friday has grown to take over the entire weekend, spilling over into Cyber Monday too. And some retailers like to jump the gun, starting their Black Friday sales a week, or in some cases even an entire month, early. That’s what we saw from Amazon , Currys , Argos and AO last year, who all started their 2021 Black Friday sales well before the big day itself.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Back when Black Friday was an entirely offline affair, with shops opening their doors to crowds of eager shoppers at the stroke of midnight, Cyber Monday was the online equivalent.

Now though, while retailers sometimes change the name of their sale when the new week begins, Cyber Monday is essentially more of the same. You might see some unique deals that day, but there’s every chance some deals will continue right across the weekend and into the Monday, which for this year is 28 November.

When will Black Friday deals become available?

Retailers tend not to roll up the shutters of the physical stores at midnight anymore. Instead, that’s when we expect to see online sales kick off, with in-store deals available at a more socially acceptable time of day.

All that said, we expect some retailers to start things earlier in the week. For these deals, we’ll have to wait for announcements from the shops themselves, which should include details on exactly what time of day the sales will begin.

We’ll update this article later in November, once the retailers have revealed exactly what their Black Friday plans are.

What were the best Black Friday TV deals from last year?

There were a lot of TV deals in the 2021 Black Friday sale, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on screens from numerous manufacturers. Highlights included the LG OLED65C14LB, (£1,499, Currys.co.uk ) a 55in TV with an OLED screen that was reduced from £2,499 to £1,696.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s972_0itARTNo00

There was also a massive 30 per cent off the Sony Bravia KE65A8/P (£1,412.44, Amazon.co.uk ), a 65in TV named “best for audio” in our roundup of the best 4K televisions .

What deals can we expect on TVs in this year’s sale?

It’s a bit too early to say exactly what deals will be available this Black Friday. However, based on the discounts in previous years, we can expect retailers like Amazon, Currys and AO to reduce prices of many TVs by hundreds of pounds.

Sometimes the Black Friday sale is swamped with low-price TVs from manufacturers you might not recognise. At IndyBest we try to avoid those, unless they truly represent good value for money, and instead focus on the best discounts from reputable brands. For televisions, this means deals on models from Samsung, LG, Sony and others.

Top-rated TVs to look out for are those with OLED panels and Samsung models with the company’s QLED technology. We expect to see some hefty discounts on these pricier screens, and sometimes retailers will bundle accessories like wall mounts and sound bars to further sweeten the deal.

Are there any TV deals available now?

Patience is a virtue. There aren’t any Black Friday deals available just yet, but retailers like Amazon and Currys like to reduce TV prices fairly regularly throughout the year.

You can currently save 40 per cent on a 50in Samsung Q60B (£541.34, Amazon.co.uk ), or £400 on the 65in Samsung BU8500 (£699, Amazon.co.uk ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO1gr_0itARTNo00

We’ve also spotted a 23 per cent saving on a 55in Sony Bravia XR OLED television, which has been reduced by £300 (£999, Amazon.co.uk ). With an OLED display panel, this TV promises to deliver brighter, more vivid colours and deeper blacks for an improved contrast ratio over televisions with LCD panels.

For those on a tighter budget, there’s currently an impressive 40 per cent off the Hisense 50A6BGTUK, a 50in 4K television (£299, Amazon.co.uk ) with Dolby Vision HDR for improved picture quality, and voice control via the Alexa assistant. The current deal sees its price reduced by £200.

Voucher codes

For the latest home discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Comments / 0

