According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Upworthy
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Gear Patrol
This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.
Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
Tis' the season for bear activity to be ramped up as they four legged creatures look to scour the ends of the Earth for food to pack on the pounds before their long winter slumbers. However in this case, a little bear cub got lost from this crew and ended...
birdsandblooms.com
Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
a-z-animals.com
Bear Gets Rudely Interrupted Trying to Have a Conversation With a Tourist. Although they are occasionally represented as ferocious predators in the media, grizzly bears are typically solitary animals. Grizzly bears are highly intelligent, inquisitive, and remember things very well, especially where food supplies exist. They have keen hearing and...
To help you find the most practical sleeping bag for your future camping adventures, we’ve rounded up the best sleeping bags on the market. From car camping at a local state park to thru-hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, cozy up and sleep tight with these expert-recommended and favorite picks.
I love going to Cumbria. It’s my spiritual home and a great place to go to feel connected with nature. The first town I stayed in, maybe 20 years ago, was Ambleside, at the top of Windermere. It’s a lovely resting place and you can set out in almost any direction and have wonderful walks with wonderful scenery. Sometimes we’ll walk for seven or eight hours to Grasmere or up to Rydal Water, and have a picnic overlooking the valleys and lakes.
a-z-animals.com
Sheep Finally Has Enough of This Fisherman and Rams Him Into the Water. We’ve all seen hilarious compilations of people slipping, falling, or having cute interactions with animals. Whether in the wild or in the comfort of your own home, animals can be silly and do the strangest things. This viral Youtube short is an example of just that!
moderncampground.com
A new and significant study conducted by the UK’s Camping and Caravanning Club alongside academics from Liverpool John Moores University and Sheffield Hallam University has revealed that camping in the great outdoors makes people feel more content and more connected to nature and enhances their overall well-being. The Outjoyment...
thetrek.co
I avoided trail running for years because I hated running uphill. I didn’t discover until much later that pretty much all trail runners, even the professionals, walk/power-hike at least some of the uphills. Once I embraced my pace, I learned to truly love the sport and the distances I can cover with my feet.
thetrek.co
Our plan for the 100 mile wilderness was to go through it as efficiently as possible within our capabilities. Shaw’s had an option to do a food drop halfway through the wilderness, but we opted to not go with that. Our plan was to try to do this section in about 3.5 days. We would do 25 miles on day 1, get over the Chairbacks on Day 2, coast on the easier trail on day 3, and then walk to the base of Katahdin on day 4. Seems simple enough.
