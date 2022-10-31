This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO