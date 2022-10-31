Read full article on original website
IRS can’t spend its $80B without permission from Congress under GOP bill
Senate Republicans want to slam the brakes on the IRS' ability to spend $80 billion over the next decade to boost its staff and potentially tighten tax enforcement.
Washington Examiner
Democratic governors have voters seeing red
With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
GOP Candidate Said Elites Drink Blood, Sell ‘Baby Body Parts’ After Abortion
Kristina Karamo, the Trump-backed GOP candidate for Michigan secretary of state, once expressed support in 2020 for one of QAnon’s most outlandish conspiracies: that elites drink the blood of children and ‘sell baby body parts’ after abortions. VICE News obtained an audio recording of Karamo’s appearance on...
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Diesel Shortage Fears Rise as Joe Biden Urged to Stop Supplies Running Out
Trump-backed Florida politician Cory Mills tweeted, "We have not see these lows since 2008. This is due to Biden/ Dems attack on American fossil fuel."
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
Map Shows How Republicans Most Likely to Flip Senate
Real Clear Politics indicates that in three of the four races projected to favor the GOP, it is due to an underestimated Republican electorate.
Oil industry reacts to Biden threatening potential windfall tax
Oil industry groups are reacting to President Joe Biden on Monday threatening a potential windfall profit tax or other repercussions against oil companies.
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
thecentersquare.com
Washington judges must presume racial bias in verdicts when claimed
(The Center Square) — Judges must presume that racial bias was a factor in a jury's decision in a civil suit when one litigant makes that claim, according to a Washington Supreme Court ruling, placing the burden of proof on the opposing party to show that racial bias did affect the outcome.
Republican Party Succeeds in Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballots that Arrive in ‘Undated or Incorrectly Dated Outer Envelopes’
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that county elections officials must segregate and not count mail-in ballots that arrive with “undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” for the upcoming midterm elections. The court did not opine on what will or might happen to such ballots after they are segregated.
Trump’s Company Is Now Under Court Supervision
Former President Donald Trump can no longer run his business empire as he pleases without informing New York authorities of his plans, a New York judge ruled on Thursday. The decision means Trump must notify the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James before selling or transferring assets, following a warning from James’ office that Trump’s company appeared to be gearing up to transfer parts of his business empire outside the reach of her $250 million civil lawsuit.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden threatening oil companies redefines hypocrisy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dives into the importance of fossil fuels and blasts President Joe Biden's energy policies on 'Kudlow.'
POLITICO
Let’s play the price-of-gasoline blame game
A fossil-fueled fight is heating up among the White House, congressional Republicans and the oil industry, as gasoline prices fluctuate and the midterm elections approach. Despite President Joe Biden’s major victory in securing record funding for clean energy, the economy is still largely powered by oil and gas. And pain at the pump can sway voters at the polls.
Republican-led States Are Suing to Expel Legal Immigrants at the Border
A coalition of Republican-led states is asking a district court to consider whether the Biden administration should be held in contempt of court for violating an order requiring it to expel undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The supposed offense? Letting Haitian immigrants enter the country legally.The effort shows the states are not interested in solving illegal immigration, but rather, keeping immigrants out of the country entirely. Indeed, by trying to stop the legal flow of immigrants, they are explicitly requesting that the Biden administration intentionally sabotage the border in a way that would increase illegal immigration.These Republican-led states want...
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans’ Plans
President Biden’s top priority is to lower costs for the American people. He was proud to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, taking on Big Pharma to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs for the first time, capping seniors’ drug costs at the pharmacy and the cost of insulin, and lowering health insurance premiums for people who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.
Ars Technica
Massive pandemic relief fraud has Congress eyeing digital IDs
When the US government began offering financial aid to Americans struggling to cope with a pandemic-fueled economic collapse in 2020, the Department of Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation urged Americans to be ever more vigilant about their personal information. COVID-19 scams seemed to be everywhere, and for government agencies, it became difficult to ensure that all the money it was sending out actually made it to the citizens most in need of aid—and not into the hands of bad actors.
thecentersquare.com
‘Trick on Taxpayers’ outlines questionable projects funded by COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) – More and more federally funded, controversial projects that came as part of pandemic-relief spending passed by Congress are coming to light, and few of them do not have anything to do with COVID-19. Citizens Against Government Waste released its annual breakdown of the last year’s...
Vice
