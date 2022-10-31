ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City Press

Kingsport man 'packaged,' dumped into lake after overdose, authorities say

A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second-degree murder.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.

