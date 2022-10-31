Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting
Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
wcyb.com
4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Johnson City. The accident happened at the Bristol Highway Intersection. The Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan street at a high rate when it went off the road at Bristol highway intersection into Roadrunner market, according to JCPD.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man 'packaged,' dumped into lake after overdose, authorities say
A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second-degree murder.
Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD: One arrested in connection with weekend shooting downtown
Johnson City police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting downtown last weekend that left two people injured. In a press release, the JCPD said they charged Zachary Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into East TN gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
Johnson City man accused of choking a child
A man alleged to have choked a child faces two charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park
A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
supertalk929.com
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.
Comments / 0