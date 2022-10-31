Read full article on original website
CNBC
54% of adults say they have stopped or reduced their retirement savings contributions due to inflation, study shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
Long-term care crisis ‘sneaking up on most Americans’
A public health crisis is "sneaking up on most Americans" and that crisis is long-term care, according to the executive director of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited and Extended Care Planning Center. In a webinar on Monday, Carroll Golden presented some statistics that show a long-term...
Earned Wage Access: What Is It and Why Is It Important to Permanent and Seasonal Workers?
As noted by Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners, nearly 50% of American workers suffer from financial stress, resulting in poor sleep, lower quality of work, depression, anxiety and panic attacks....
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Narcity
Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!. Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work
From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report
Ford Motor Co F has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or...
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings
Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
msn.com
Should You Keep Working After Retirement?
There are benefits to working after retirement, and not all about the money. Part-time jobs for retirees provide income and life fulfillment. Retirement is the goal of many a worker. Those just starting out in the workforce often dream of the day they will get to kick back, relax and just do nothing.
Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work
U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work," "calling in sick" and "good excuses to miss work."
Big Meat Companies Want to Use Smartwatches to Track Workers’ Every Move
Two of the largest meat companies in the U.S. have invested in a smartwatch app that allows managers to track and monitor worker’s movements. According to a report by Investigate Midwest, a non-profit newsroom covering the agri-business industry, JBS and Tyson Foods have backed Mentore, a start-up that claims it uses surveillance data and AI to improve worker productivity and reduce workplace injuries.
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Learn: How To Avoid Falling Short of the...
Survey: Most Working Americans Cutting Back On Retirement Savings
Widespread inflation is forcing working Americans to cut back putting money towards their nest egg. About 55% of adults say they've had to reduce or stop contributing to their retirement plans due to the economy. That's according to multiple surveys, one of which indicates 43% have had to dip into their retirement because of an inflated cost of living.
The latest on pay in America: For each $1 raise you got, executives got $500
Here's the real news on your 2021 pay raise, thanks to exclusive reporting by DCReport. The Executive Class received $500 for every dollar in raises you earned last year, my annual analysis of the latest official pay data shows. If you worked full-time and made less than $250,000, your average...
One-third of Millennials behind on retirement savings: survey
A looming recession is causing concern among both retirees and workers planning for retirement. Inflation and market instability are among the top worries reported by retirees surveyed during the summer of 2022. The overwhelming majority of workers say having financial help is important when it comes to saving for retirement.
InsuranceNewsNet
