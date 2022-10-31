ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Zoran Bogdanovic

Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings

Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
msn.com

Should You Keep Working After Retirement?

There are benefits to working after retirement, and not all about the money. Part-time jobs for retirees provide income and life fulfillment. Retirement is the goal of many a worker. Those just starting out in the workforce often dream of the day they will get to kick back, relax and just do nothing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work

U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work," "calling in sick" and "good excuses to miss work."
Vice

Big Meat Companies Want to Use Smartwatches to Track Workers’ Every Move

Two of the largest meat companies in the U.S. have invested in a smartwatch app that allows managers to track and monitor worker’s movements. According to a report by Investigate Midwest, a non-profit newsroom covering the agri-business industry, JBS and Tyson Foods have backed Mentore, a start-up that claims it uses surveillance data and AI to improve worker productivity and reduce workplace injuries.
COLORADO STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Survey: Most Working Americans Cutting Back On Retirement Savings

Widespread inflation is forcing working Americans to cut back putting money towards their nest egg. About 55% of adults say they've had to reduce or stop contributing to their retirement plans due to the economy. That's according to multiple surveys, one of which indicates 43% have had to dip into their retirement because of an inflated cost of living.
The Hill

One-third of Millennials behind on retirement savings: survey

A looming recession is causing concern among both retirees and workers planning for retirement. Inflation and market instability are among the top worries reported by retirees surveyed during the summer of 2022. The overwhelming majority of workers say having financial help is important when it comes to saving for retirement.
