Walla Walla, WA

This Is Washington's Best Candy Shop

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

People who have a sweet tooth know the best thing to crush sugar cravings is candy. You can just unwrap smooth chocolate, fruity candies, or soft gummies and pop them in your mouth . While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or dollar store to grab some, there are some businesses dedicated to the sweet stuff.

If you're looking for your next candy shop, Taste of Home has you covered. The website states, "Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!"

Washington's most delightful candy shop is Bright's Candies !

"Lord Licorice and Princess Frostine would definitely approve of this real-life Candy Land. Since 1934, Bright’s has been making their own confections, along with fresh caramel corn, ice cream, and chocolate for days," writers say.

You can find Bright's at 11 East Main St. in Walla Walla.

Check out Taste of Home 's full list of amazing candy stores .

Seattle, WA
