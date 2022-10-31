The Sabres get a fresh start against Detroit.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres buckled down for the last nine minutes on Saturday and came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. There’s no rest for the weary as the Detroit Red Wings come to town on Monday and it won’t be to trick or treat.

Despite having 90 shots in the last two games, the Sabres only won one of them. Overall the Sabres are 5-3-0 and a win would give them a very good month of October picking up 12 out of 18 points.

It’s early, but it’s crazy how close the standings are in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Bruins are far and away the leaders with 16 points followed by the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers with 12. Three teams have 11 points while six teams including the Sabres have 10. Two teams have nine and one has eight points.

If you go by points percentage, the Sabres are tied with the Red Wings for fifth in the conference at .625.

I think we all knew the Sabres wouldn’t be the second highest scoring team in the NHL, but they’re still fifth at 3.63 goals per game. Defensively Buffalo is seventh at 2.75 goals against.

Buffalo has a power play goal in five out of six games and are now ranked 17th in the NHL at 20.7%.

Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson are eighth in the NHL with six goals and Rasmus Dahlin is second in defensemen scoring with five goals and five assists for 10 points in eight games. Dahlin has points in seven out of his eight games.

The Sabres were missing three of their six defensemen on Saturday due to injuries. That put Casey Fitzgerald, Lawrence Pilut and Kale Clague into the lineup for Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin.

On Monday morning Don Granato said Lyubushkin still needs more rest, but they'll continue to monitor him this week.

With Craig Anderson running his record up to 3-0-0 with the win on Saturday, Eric Comrie will likely be back in goal on Monday. Comrie is 2-3-0 with a 3.42 goals against and .909 save percentage. He’s given up 11 goals in his last three starts, losing two of them.

Tage Thompson had three points in the final nine minutes of the Blackhawks game. That gives him three goals and three assists for six points in his last six games. Jeff Skinner has a goal and three assists in his last four games and Victor Olofsson has four goals and five points in his last four games.

Rasmus Asplund will draw back into the lineup for Vinnie Hinostroza.

Riley Sheahan was placed on waivers on Sunday so Buffalo will call up another defensemen as only six are healthy.

Chase Priske is injured so they only have Jeremy Davies and Oskari Laaksonen to choose from.

Last year the Sabres had a horrible time with Detroit blowing late leads and losing. The Red Wings beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime, 3-2 in overtime, 4-0 and 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo didn’t match up well against the Wings, especially Tyler Bertuzzi who is now injured. In 14 games against Buffalo, Bertuzzi has six goals and seven assists for 13 points. In 24 games, Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 20 points against the Sabres.

Steve Yzerman has built a different way and this season as he went deep into the free agent market. The Wings signed Andrew Copp, David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, Ben Chiarot, Olli Maatta, Robert Hagg and Mark Pysyk.

They already had Alex Nedeljkovic in goal, but they traded with the St. Louis Blues to get Ville Husso. Husso is 3-1-1 with the Wings posting a 2.40 goals against average and .926 save percentage. Nedeljkovidc is 1-1-1 with a 3.96 goals against and .890 save percentage.

After a great rookie season, Kubalik flopped with Chicago and now he’s Detroit’s leading scorer with four goals and seven assists for 11 points in eight games. Larkin has 10 points.

The Wings have lost four of their last six going 2-2-2. In four of those games they gave up four or more goals.

Join Schopp and the Bulldog for the pregame at 6:00 when they’ll be joined by Granato, Skinner and Pilut.

Monday’s Lines:

Skinner Thompson Okposo

Quinn Mittelstadt Olofsson

Peterka Cozens Tuch

Girgensons Krebs Asplund

Defense:

Bryson Dahlin

Clague Power

Pilut Fitzgerald