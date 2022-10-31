ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Best Bets: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

By Joanna Johnson
 4 days ago

Fundraising with Wine

What: Wine and Dine for Hope
When: Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 10715 S. Shore Drive, Medicine Lake

This fundraising event for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a community organization that raises money for breast cancer patients in Minnesota, features a tasting menu that highlights three paired wines.

Indigenous Art Show

What: “We Are Still Here: Stepping Into Our Power”
When: Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Friedli Gallery and Studio, 943 W. Seventh St., Minneapolis

This art show aims to celebrate Indigenous art, life, and innovation, and will feature a variety of Indigenous artists. This will be the third annual art show, with appetizers and refreshments at the opening reception.

Art Walk

What: First Friday Art Walk
When: Nov. 4, 4-7 p.m.
Where: MacRostie Art Center, 4 05 NW First Ave., Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Arts Center will host another First Friday art walk to showcase new art exhibits, appreciate the demonstrations of passionate artists, and enjoy music and food. Celebrate art and community together at this event.

Ballet Extraordinaire

What: Baptized Imagination
When: Nov. 4, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville

Hosted by Ballet 5:8, this performance features four ballets, including the world premiere of two ballets, as well as fan-favorites. The dance company strives for artistic excellence and dynamic performances, blending beauty and athleticism.

Art Attack

What: Art Attack 2022
When: Nov. 4-6
Where: Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis

The signature event of the Northrup King Building will host more than 350 artists between four floors of open studio space. Attend the event to meet with the creatives, enjoy the art and designs, try out an art activity, and spend some time shopping.

Student Matinee

What: 61st Annual UMN Marching Band Indoor Concert
When: Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis

Join family members and other loyal fans of the University of Minnesota’s marching band for the annual indoor concert extravaganza. The band has more than 320 members and showcases their dedication to music in this rousing concert.

Latinx Art and Music Festival

What: Festival de las Calaveras
When: Nov. 5-13
Where: Squirrel Haus Arts , 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis

This is the 10th annual festival hosted by Tlalnepantla Arts, a community-based art group. More than 700 artists have been featured over the years. The festival is designed to celebrate ancestral remembrance and will include live music, art exhibitions, dance performances, family activities, and more.

