Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ November 3, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Tim passed away at Corning...
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
Opal Gage, 93, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 6 PM. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Emerson Fire and Rescue Association, Emerson United Methodist Church, or the Animal Alliance Rescue and Shelter of Red Oak, Iowa.
Phillip Charley, 76 previously from Tabor
Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Van Dyne Sportsmen Club or Oshkosh Police Benevolent Associaton. Funeral Home:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com.
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
Page County board awards contract for Essex West Bridge project
(Clarinda) -- After years of planning, work is set to begin on a bridge replacement project west of Essex. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved an award of contract to A.M. Cohron and Son, Inc. of Atlantic totaling just over $2.8 million for replacing the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the Iowa Department of Transportation let the project for bids in October. He says the current 235-foot long and 20-foot wide bridge was built in 1937 and is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
'Clarinda Sings' singers rev up for 27th concert
(Clarinda) -- Volunteer musicians from all over KMAland combine lend voices later this month for a traditional Clarinda holiday event. Clarinda High School's Auditorium is the site of the 27th annual Clarinda Sings concert November 20 at 3 p.m. Both adults and children are featured in the concert--a benefit for the Clarinda Foundation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Foundation Director Beckie Finch says the concert's origin traces back to 1995, when then-board member Marie Sump wanted to create a fundraising event for the foundation.
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
Berry faces write-in challenger, Clark, in Fremont County recorder race
(Sidney) -- Voters in Fremont County will have a couple of choices at the ballot box on Tuesday on who will be the next Fremont County Recorder. Republican incumbent Tarah Berry currently serves as the recorder after the board of supervisors appointed her in August following the passing of Jennifer McAllister. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has lived in Fremont County with her husband Curtis for over 10 years and together have two children. Berry previously served as a deputy recorder from 2018 until her appointment to recorder earlier this year. Berry says she has been adjusting well to the new role.
Lenox confident, peaking heading into state quarterfinal clash with Fremont-Mills
(Lenox) -- Lenox football is one win away from the program's first trip to Cedar Falls in a dozen years. To return to the UNI-Dome, the KMAland No. 1 Tigers (10-0) must get past a familiar foe. Lenox made four consecutive trips from 2007 to 2010 but hasn't been since their state runner-up finish 12 years ago.
Balanced offense, physicality key for AHSTW in quarterfinal against Lynnville-Sully
(Avoca) -- A senior-laden lineup not afraid to shy away from physicality has posted a dream season for AHSTW football. Now, the Vikings hope to finish the memorable year in Cedar Falls. "We're feeling really good," Coach GG Harris said. "We're one of eight (left in Class A). We're proud...
Adams' career night lifts Lenox to state semifinal
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Samson Adams saved his final home game for his finest hour, and it helped carry his team to its first state semifinal since 2010. The Tigers (10-0) are headed back to the UNI-Dome after a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills in a Class 8-Player state quarterfinal Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Explosive run game, stout defense carrying refocused East Atchison into tilt with Albany
(Tarkio) -- While the regular season may have ended with their first loss of the year, the East Atchison Wolves are primed to redeem themselves on Friday in an 8-player district quarterfinal against Albany. The Wolves (8-1) were riding high at 8-0 heading into their final regular season matchup two...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/2): Northwest wins first MIAA championship
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State captured their first MIAA volleyball championship while Nebraska rolled and Kansas swept K-State in regional college volleyball on Wednesday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Indiana 0. Northwest Missouri State 3 Central Oklahoma 0. Kansas 3 Kansas State 0.
