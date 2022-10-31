ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Celebs Killed It With Their 2022 Halloween Costumes & Here's Your Last-Minute Inspo

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0synkU_0itAM0IP00

It's officially Halloween and many celebrities spent the weekend celebrating with some epic costumes!

From Lizzo as Marge from The Simpsons to Kylie Jenner as the bride of Frankenstein, many Hollywood stars transformed into beloved pop-culture characters and looked incredible while doing it.

We put together some of the best looks from this year's Hollywood Halloweekend and you may even find some last-minute inspiration for your own costume!

Hailey Bieber's Halloween costume

Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous as she channelled French supermodel Laetitia Casta’s 1999 YSL runway look.

Lizzo's Halloween costume

Lizzo looked incredible as Marge from The Simpsons.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes' Halloween costume

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes teamed up again this year as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Kylie Jenner's Halloween costume

Kylie Jenner went all out with her look when she dressed up as the bride of Frankenstein over the weekend.

Lori Harvey's Halloween costume

Lori Harvey looked stunning as she channeled Beyonce's look from the singer's 2003 music video Me, Myself and I.

JoJo Siwa's Halloween costume

JoJo Siwa transformed into Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series.

Diddy's Halloween costume

Diddy looked unrecognizable as Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight. He even mastered the laugh and mannerisms!

Chloe Bailey's Halloween costume

Chloe Bailey dressed up as Storm from X-Men, and she even did a comics-accurate photo shoot.

Paris Hilton's Halloween costume

Paris Hilton dressed up as her childhood icon Sailor Moon for the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party.

Rebel Wilson's Halloween costume

Rebel Wilson also attended the Casamigos Halloween party and she went as a limited edition Barbie.

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian went all out for her Halloween look this year as X-Men's Mystique.

Winnie Harlow's Halloween costume

Model Winnie Harlow went under the sea as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Addison Rae's Halloween costume

Addison Rae dressed up as Lady Gaga's 2009 MTV Video Music Award's performance of Paparazzi.

Eugene Lee Yang's Halloween costume

Try Guys' Eugene Lee Yang dressed up as both Vecna and Eddie from Stranger Things. The Vecna outfit is seriously terrifying.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Halloween costumes

Nina Dobrev and her partner Shaun White also got inspired by Stranger Things as they dressed up as Vecna and Max.

James Charles' Halloween costumes

YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles went as not one, not two, but all three main characters of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Kerry Washington's Halloween costume

Kerry Washington nailed it as Lionel Richie for her Halloween look.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Halloween costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party. This wasn't the couple's only look this weekend. They also shocked a lot of their Instagram followers with a bondage/priest couple's costume.

Keke Palmer's Halloween costume

Keke Palmer looked like a Disney princess as Rapunzel.

Janelle Monae's Halloween costume

Janelle Monae transformed into alien singer Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element.

