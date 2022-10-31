ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthinsidermag.com

7 Ways Medicare Coverage Will Change in 2023

Like many other health insurance plans, Medicare is subject to change each year. Beneficiaries might see different premiums, deductibles and coverage levels each January. However, there will be more changes than usual in 2023, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The federal law included a significant overhaul of some Medicare provisions.
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
YAHOO!

Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

Next year, seniors will see three key changes to Medicare that could save them money. Premiums and deductibles on Medicare Part B are going down, while co-sharing costs for adult vaccines are going away. Insulin copays will also be capped starting in 2023. These changes could affect if seniors choose...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CNET

Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

The Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. For 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.

