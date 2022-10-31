Road America, one of Wisconsin’s premier race tracks, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of replacing the track’s racing surface. Established in 1955, Road America has been the crown jewel of Plymouth, but its racing surface has been in dire need of repair. For the first time since 1995 the track got a much-needed facelift, with milling and grinding of the entire 4.048-mile racetrack, including the pit lane, beginning on October 3. Later in October fine grading, a new base layer, and a new final surface asphalt layer was added and the refurbished race surface can now cure to be ready for the 2023 racing season. The race track otherwise remains persevered in all its iconic glory, including its original track configuration.

