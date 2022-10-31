ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Kiel And Roncalli Dominate All-EWC Soccer Team

The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer first-team unit announced today is solely comprised of athletes from league champion Kiel and Roncalli High Schools. According to a release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the Raiders have six players on the first team unit including Conference Player-of-the-Year Everett Saeger, who along with Kiel teammates Carter Burg, Isaac Puchalla, Koen Sitzman, Duncan VanderMeer, and Trevor Muehlbauer were all Unanimous selections.
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton

Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

Road America Has Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of First Major Track Replacement in Almost 30 Years

Road America, one of Wisconsin’s premier race tracks, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of replacing the track’s racing surface. Established in 1955, Road America has been the crown jewel of Plymouth, but its racing surface has been in dire need of repair. For the first time since 1995 the track got a much-needed facelift, with milling and grinding of the entire 4.048-mile racetrack, including the pit lane, beginning on October 3. Later in October fine grading, a new base layer, and a new final surface asphalt layer was added and the refurbished race surface can now cure to be ready for the 2023 racing season. The race track otherwise remains persevered in all its iconic glory, including its original track configuration.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Packers to Host Give Back Community Blood Drive

Eligible blood donors in the area are reminded of an event next Monday, November 7th at Lambeau Field. The American Red Cross encourages all to tackle the need and donate blood at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located in the east parking lot outside the Oneida Nation Gate.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Kay E. Prickett

Kay E. Prickett, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald and Eileen (Sweetman) Alfson. Kay attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1964. On July 2, 1977 she married Bradley Prickett. Kay was employed with Foley Company, later Newell, for many years as a customer service representative, taking care of many large accounts including Wal-Mart. She was later employed with Piggly Wiggly as a front-end manager until her retirement in 2012. She loved flowers and getting together with the “coupon queens”, swapping coupons and magazines. Above all, Kay was a loving and caring person who loved her family.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy