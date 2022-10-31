Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Four Honor Counts Bowled in the Area, Lewis Leads The Way At Meadow Lanes North
There are three National Honor Count scores to report today from Manitowoc league bowling last night. At Meadow Lanes North, Kaitlyn Lewis enjoyed a memorable night on the lanes with a 770 series in the Pro Links League. Lewis bowled games of 268, 258, and 244. Also at MLN, John...
seehafernews.com
Kiel And Roncalli Dominate All-EWC Soccer Team
The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer first-team unit announced today is solely comprised of athletes from league champion Kiel and Roncalli High Schools. According to a release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the Raiders have six players on the first team unit including Conference Player-of-the-Year Everett Saeger, who along with Kiel teammates Carter Burg, Isaac Puchalla, Koen Sitzman, Duncan VanderMeer, and Trevor Muehlbauer were all Unanimous selections.
seehafernews.com
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
seehafernews.com
Oostburg Assemblyman Named Champion of Commerce by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Representative Terry Katsma of Oostburg has been honored by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. They named the District 26 Assemblyman a “Champion of Commerce” for their support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community and its key priorities during the 2021-2022 Wisconsin legislative session. The Champion of...
wxerfm.com
Road America Has Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of First Major Track Replacement in Almost 30 Years
Road America, one of Wisconsin’s premier race tracks, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of replacing the track’s racing surface. Established in 1955, Road America has been the crown jewel of Plymouth, but its racing surface has been in dire need of repair. For the first time since 1995 the track got a much-needed facelift, with milling and grinding of the entire 4.048-mile racetrack, including the pit lane, beginning on October 3. Later in October fine grading, a new base layer, and a new final surface asphalt layer was added and the refurbished race surface can now cure to be ready for the 2023 racing season. The race track otherwise remains persevered in all its iconic glory, including its original track configuration.
wearegreenbay.com
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
seehafernews.com
Packers to Host Give Back Community Blood Drive
Eligible blood donors in the area are reminded of an event next Monday, November 7th at Lambeau Field. The American Red Cross encourages all to tackle the need and donate blood at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located in the east parking lot outside the Oneida Nation Gate.
wtaq.com
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager from Milwaukee dies in Green Bay hit-and-run crash that closed W. Mason for 12 hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadly crash that closed West Mason Street for around 12 hours is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Green Bay Police Department released more information on the deadly hit-and-run on West Mason Street. On October 30 around 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Mason Street for a reported crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
seehafernews.com
Kay E. Prickett
Kay E. Prickett, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald and Eileen (Sweetman) Alfson. Kay attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1964. On July 2, 1977 she married Bradley Prickett. Kay was employed with Foley Company, later Newell, for many years as a customer service representative, taking care of many large accounts including Wal-Mart. She was later employed with Piggly Wiggly as a front-end manager until her retirement in 2012. She loved flowers and getting together with the “coupon queens”, swapping coupons and magazines. Above all, Kay was a loving and caring person who loved her family.
Comments / 0